ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Health Equity – Healthcare IT Today Podcast Episode 76

By John Lynn
healthcareittoday.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the 76th episode of the Healthcare IT Podcast, we’re talking about Health Equity. This is one of the most important topics we’ve been talking about lately. COVID-19 definitely highlighted many of the inequities that exist in healthcare. In this episode, we dive into how we look at Health Equity and...

www.healthcareittoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
mobihealthnews.com

HIMSSCast Industry Voices: Baking equity into healthcare business models

In the second episode of "Industry Voices", we talk to a range of healthcare changemakers encountered at HLTH in Boston last month about health equity. Is the industry's attitude toward this important topic changing? Is it changing fast enough? And what steps and attitudes will be necessary to make the future of healthcare an inherently equitable one?
ECONOMY
healthcareittoday.com

New Medical Device Incident Response Playbook

Some of you may remember last year when we highlighted a resource to help you run a ransomware simulation in your healthcare organization. I came across that great resource thanks to Christopher Frenz, AVP of IT Security at Mount Sinai South Nassau. Well, it turns out that Frenz is continuing to give back to the healthcare security community with a new playbook focused on medical device incident response that he co-created with Brian Russell, Co-Chair, Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) Internet of Things (IoT) Working Group, and a number of other contributors. You can find the medical device incident response playbook on the Cloud Security Alliance website.
TECHNOLOGY
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

If You Feel This, You May Have Omicron, Says Doctor

The coronavirus mutation Omicron is concerning. "This is a very unusual constellation of changes across the SARS-CoV-2 genome with greater than 30 of them in the important spike protein, which is the business end of the virus, particularly in its receptor binding domain, where there were about 10 mutations there," says Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. "This mutational profile is very different from other variants of interest and concern. And although some mutations are also found in Delta, this is not Delta—it's something different. And these mutations have been associated with increased transmissibility and immune innovation. Whereas other of the mutations have not yet been characterized as to their functional capability."
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Health Equity#Podcasting#Google Podcasts#The Healthcare It Podcast#Abnermason#Shereese#Healthcare
Daily Mail

'We will remember what Moderna did': Experts say COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers not sharing their technology with poorer countries and building factories played a role in the emergence of the Omicron variant

Experts say COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers not sharing their technology has played a role in the emergence of variants such as the Omicron variant. Detected by researchers in South Africa last week, the variant has 50 mutations, including more than 30 on the spike protein, which the virus uses to enter and infect cells.
HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Moderna CEO Releases Important Statement About Omicron Covid Variant

The latest and most significant Covid variant, Omicron, has been making headlines all over the place. Check out the latest reports about the new variant of Covid below. It’s been just revealed by MarketWatch that Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel has left no doubt about his approach to the emergence of the new omicron coronavirus variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Marketing
CBS San Francisco

COVID Vaccine and Booster Resources for Bay Area Residents

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — With the recent emergence of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, health officials are stressing the importance of getting the COVID vaccine and boosters. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday broadened its recommendation for COVID-19 booster shots to include all adults because of the new variant. The agency had previously approved boosters for all adults, but only recommended them for those 50 years and older or living in long-term care settings. “Everyone ages 18 and older should get a booster shot either when they are six months after their initial Pfizer or Moderna series or two...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WISH-TV

Dr. Jerome Adams on the new omicron variant

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Former U.S. Surgeon General and WISH-TV medical expert Dr. Jerome Adams spoke with News 8’s Phil Sanchez on Monday about the latest developments with the new omicron variant. They discussed the most important things that need to be determined about the variant, why the development of another...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

‘Worst surge ever’: Hospitals preparing for increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise and hospitals are preparing for a surge of new cases and people ending up in the hospital. “We’re actually now making contingency plans for the worst surge ever,” Chief Physician Executive at Community Health Network Dr. Ram Yeleti said. “Previously we maxed out at close to 200 [COVID-19 patients], I’ve asked our teams to ask what if we end up at 250 patients.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
healthitanalytics.com

More Healthcare Organization Focusing on Population Health Management

“This change reflects an increasing desire for transparency (in care and in healthcare billing), telehealth and value-based care. Over the years, acute care organizations have also notably increased their overall score for clinical quality and safety (up 17.2 percentage points since 2018),” the report stated. Over the past four years,...
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

Oscar Health, Emory Healthcare partner on health plan

Oscar Health is collaborating with Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare on a new health plan it intends to roll out to 250 of the system's provider locations. The plan will leverage Oscar Health's technology-driven approach and Emory Healthcare's provider network throughout the Atlanta and Columbus, Ga., areas, according to a Nov. 22 news release.
COLUMBUS, GA
Wave 3

Norton Healthcare expands reach to repair health gap

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s another pearl added to the Molo Village in the Russell neighborhood. “For (residents) to have access here means that they can just walk here, take one bus instead of three to get the services they need,” Rev. Dr. Jamesetta Ferguson, executive director of Molo Village said.
LOUISVILLE, KY
my40.tv

AnchorMOMS: The Podcast, Episode 105

WLOS — LISTEN HERE:. Katie talks about her recent surgery and why she thought it important to open up the conversation about her diagnosis. Plus, Karen's big kids get the COVID vaccine just ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Her firsthand account of how Ellarae and Henry are feeling. Speaking of...
HEALTH
secondwavemedia.com

PODCAST: Reconnecting to behavioral health care in a time of crisis

The isolation, uncertainty, and fear of the COVID-19 pandemic have taken a major toll on behavioral health. A survey conducted last June by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that 40% of Americans surveyed reported struggling with mental health or substance use. The prevalence of anxiety symptoms was three times higher than in the same period in 2019, and the prevalence of depression symptoms was four times higher.
MENTAL HEALTH
wdrb.com

Norton Institute for Health Equity opens in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Quality health care services are moving to west Louisville. Norton Healthcare's Institute for Health Equity moved into a permanent location at the Village at West Jefferson. It's at the corner of 12th and Jefferson streets in the Russell neighborhood. According to a news release, the 3,751-square-foot...
LOUISVILLE, KY
pharmacytimes.com

Pharmacy Focus Podcast: Study Break - Episode 2

Jessica Louie, host of The Burnout Doctor Podcast, discussed burnout among pharmacy students and how to have a long-term perspective on mental health. In this finals week special episode, Jessica Louie, host of The Burnout Doctor Podcast, discussed burnout among pharmacy students and how to have a long-term perspective on mental health.
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy