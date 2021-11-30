Mizzou rolls over Paul Quinn College 91-59
The Missouri Tigers had no problems in their first ever meeting against Paul Quinn College winning big 91-56 on Monday night in Columbia. Mizzou got balanced scoring with four players scoring in double figures in the victory over the Dallas based NAIA school. Kobe Brown led the way for the Tigers (4-3) scoring a game high 20 points. DaJuan Gordon scored 17 points for Missouri.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
