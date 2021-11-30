Mizzou rolls over Paul Quinn College 91-59

TAMPA BAY, Fla. – A 23-year-old goalie mask designer was the emergency backup goalie for the Blues game in Tampa Bay Thursday night. When Blues goalie Jordan Binnington tested positive for COVID Thursday morning, Blues General Manager Doug Armstrong did not have the salary-cap space available to recall a backup goalie from the Springfield Thunderbirds for the game. So Kyle Konin, who serves as Tampa Bay’s emergency backup goalie went over to the Blues bench.

NHL ・ 5 HOURS AGO