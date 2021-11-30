ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Mizzou rolls over Paul Quinn College 91-59

By Dave Jobe
 3 days ago

The Missouri Tigers had no problems in their first ever meeting against Paul Quinn College winning big 91-56 on Monday night in Columbia. Mizzou got balanced scoring with four players scoring in double figures in the victory over the Dallas based NAIA school. Kobe Brown led the way for the Tigers (4-3) scoring a game high 20 points. DaJuan Gordon scored 17 points for Missouri.

Lightning beat shorthanded Blues 4-2

The defending Stanley Cup champs got even with the Blues on Thursday night, winning 4-2 in Tampa, Florida. Victor Hedman broke a 2-2 tie in the third period scoring twice in a span of 2:20 to key the win over the shorthanded Blues. Covid-19 protocols put both goalie Jordan Binnington and defenseman Justin Faulk on […]
NHL
Tampa Bay’s emergency backup goalie dressed for the Blues Thursday night

TAMPA BAY, Fla. – A 23-year-old goalie mask designer was the emergency backup goalie for the Blues game in Tampa Bay Thursday night. When Blues goalie Jordan Binnington tested positive for COVID Thursday morning, Blues General Manager Doug Armstrong did not have the salary-cap space available to recall a backup goalie from the Springfield Thunderbirds for the game. So Kyle Konin, who serves as Tampa Bay’s emergency backup goalie went over to the Blues bench.
NHL
St. Louis Baseball fans calling on MLB owners and players to end lockout

ST. LOUIS — The assistant general manager of the Post Sports Bar & Brill in Creve Coeur remembers the last time a work stoppage interrupted baseball. The year was 1994. “I was only 9 years old,” said Will Boyer. “I didn’t watch baseball for 2 years after that.” Major League Baseball’s collective bargaining agreement expired […]
MLB
Chiefs fans to get NFT’s for attending Sunday night’s game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NFL just launched NFL Live, the league’s digital marketplace. To celebrate, thousands of Chiefs fans will get a free NFT for attending Sunday night’s game. The Chiefs announced Thursday that fans who bought tickets through the Chiefs, Ticketmaster, SeatGeek, or Stubhub will receive a free...
NFL
