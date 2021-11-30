ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Continues hot streak

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Towns posted 32 points (13-22 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-8 FT), eight rebounds and two assists Monday, as the Timberwolves beat the Pacers 100-98. He...

www.cbssports.com

gowatertown.net

Towns’ 28 points paces Timberwolves past Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns had 28 points and 10 rebounds, and the Minnesota Timberwolves extended their winning streak to four with a 110-96 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night. Anthony Edwards scored 13 of his 18 points in the second half. Jarred Vanderbilt matched his season high with 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Willy Hernangomez led New Orleans with 19 points and 11 rebounds, but Brandon Ingram missed 11 of his 13 shots.
NBA
Reuters

Timberwolves run streak to four, drop Pelicans

Karl Anthony-Towns had 28 points and 10 rebounds as the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves won their fourth consecutive game by beating the New Orleans Pelicans 110-96 on Monday night. Anthony Edwards added 18 points, Jarred Vanderbilt had 16 points and 11 rebounds, D’Angelo Russell scored 11, and Patrick Beverley and Jaden...
NBA
Stephen Curry
Anthony Edwards
Yardbarker

Red-Hot Timberwolves Knock Off The Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves 100-98 on Monday night, and their record is now 9-14 in their first 23 games. Meanwhile, the Timberwolves advanced to 11-10 in their first 21 games, and are 7-1 in their last eight games. The Pacers were playing without star center Myles...
NBA
dcsportsking.com

Update on Karl-Anthony Towns after nasty fall vs. Wizards

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns fell hard to the floor late in the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s game against the Washington Wizards. Towns landed on his backside and was visibly in pain. X-rays on Town’s lower back were negative, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Towns ultimately made his way to...
NBA
NESN

Karl-Anthony Towns is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Nets

Karl-Anthony Towns is listed as questionable for Friday after taking a hard fall in Wednesday’s game against the Wizards. Towns sitting out would be a massive loss to Minnesota, as he leads the team in scoring. Towns averages 24 points, nine rebounds, and 3.1 assists a game. His 24 points are also the thirteenth best in the NBA. If he does have to sit, the Timberwolves will have to rely on Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell to pick up the offensive load. Naz Reid seems likely to fill Towns’ void in the lineup if he cannot go. It’s a terrible time for the Timberwolves to lose their top scorer as they were finding their groove, winning seven of their last nine games. Minnesota is currently sitting in ninth place in the Western Conference and is coming off a loss to Washington.
NBA
Washington Post

Wizards rediscover their form at home, hold off Timberwolves

On the heels of a four-game trip, a home game can feel so sweet. No hostile crowds constantly on Kyle Kuzma, the forward who is alternately lavished with affection and heckled just about everywhere he goes. No fans to snap at backup center Montrezl Harrell. A pregame nap in their own beds can do wonders.
NBA
CBS Sports

Watch Nets vs. Timberwolves: TV channel, live stream info, start time

The Brooklyn Nets will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday at Barclays Center after having had a few days off. Brooklyn will be strutting in after a win while Minnesota will be stumbling in from a loss. It was a close one, but on Tuesday the...
NBA
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA
Basketball
Sports
ClutchPoints

The 1 trade the Lakers need to make right now

The Los Angeles Lakers are in the midst of a roller-coaster campaign that, for the most part, has not lived up to the expectations. Los Angeles is 7-6 on the season and has been incredibly disappointing so far, especially for Lakers fans. Every loss in La La Land is magnified. But their ugly 107-83 defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves at home on Friday night deservingly warranted the negative headlines and the boos from the Staples Center crowd.
NBA
Bleacher Report

Kenyon Martin on Lakers' Carmelo Anthony Playing Against His Son: 'It Was Dope'

Former NBA star Kenyon Martin enjoyed seeing his son, Kenyon Martin Jr., go up against one of his former teammates recently. When asked about Martin Jr. and the Rockets facing Carmelo Anthony and the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday and Tuesday, K-Mart told TMZ Sports: "It was dope. Strange feeling at first but testament to Melo for one. ... His longevity in his craft. Still playing at a high level."
NBA
The Spun

Celtics Are Reportedly Interested In Blockbuster Trade

The Boston Celtics are reportedly interested in a major NBA trade, according to The Athletic. The Philadelphia 76ers continue to hold onto Ben Simmons, though the former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick has yet to suit up in a game this season. Simmons is reportedly not mentally ready to...
