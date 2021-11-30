Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Continues hot streak

Karl-Anthony Towns is listed as questionable for Friday after taking a hard fall in Wednesday’s game against the Wizards. Towns sitting out would be a massive loss to Minnesota, as he leads the team in scoring. Towns averages 24 points, nine rebounds, and 3.1 assists a game. His 24 points are also the thirteenth best in the NBA. If he does have to sit, the Timberwolves will have to rely on Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell to pick up the offensive load. Naz Reid seems likely to fill Towns’ void in the lineup if he cannot go. It’s a terrible time for the Timberwolves to lose their top scorer as they were finding their groove, winning seven of their last nine games. Minnesota is currently sitting in ninth place in the Western Conference and is coming off a loss to Washington.

NBA ・ 23 HOURS AGO