Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Flops in start

 3 days ago

Okogie was limited to two points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four assists, three rebounds, two steals and two blocks over...

Minnesota's Josh Okogie (back) questionable for Saturday's game against Memphis

Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Josh Okogie (back) is listed as questionable for Saturday's contest against the Memphis Grizzlies. Okogie's status is in limbo after Minnesota's guard missed two games with a back ailment. In a potential matchup against a Memphis unit ranked 12th in defensive rating, our models project Okogie to score 9.4 FanDuel points.
Update: Minnesota's Jarred Vanderbilt (illness) ruled out on Monday, Josh Okogie to start

Minnesota Timberwolves forward / center Jarred Vanderbilt (illness) will not play in Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Vanderbilt will not suit up on Monday night despite the previous announcement he would start against the Pacers. Expect Josh Okogie to see a bump in minutes against a Pacers' team ranked 13th in defensive rating.
Josh Okogie playing with Minnesota's second unit on Wednesday night

Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Josh Okogie is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Washington Wizards. Okogie will come off Minnesota's bench after Jarred Vanderbilt was named Wednesday's starter. In a matchup against a Washington unit playing with a 97.7 pace, our models project Okogie to score 9.7 FanDuel points...
Jarred Vanderbilt starting for Minnesota on Wednesday, Josh Okogie coming off the bench

Minnesota Timberwolves center Jarred Vanderbilt is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards. Vanderbilt will get the start on Wednesday with Josh Okogie moving to the bench. Our models expect him to play 26.0 minutes against Washington. Vanderbilt's Wednesday projection includes 6.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.8...
Kyrie Irving gets bad news about potential return to Nets

The brief glimmer of hope for Kyrie Irving to return to the court for the Brooklyn Nets this season seems to be fading away. New York City mayor-elect Eric Adams appeared Friday on CNN and was asked specifically about Irving, who remains ineligible to play due to the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
The 1 trade the Lakers need to make right now

The Los Angeles Lakers are in the midst of a roller-coaster campaign that, for the most part, has not lived up to the expectations. Los Angeles is 7-6 on the season and has been incredibly disappointing so far, especially for Lakers fans. Every loss in La La Land is magnified. But their ugly 107-83 defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves at home on Friday night deservingly warranted the negative headlines and the boos from the Staples Center crowd.
Kenyon Martin on Lakers' Carmelo Anthony Playing Against His Son: 'It Was Dope'

Former NBA star Kenyon Martin enjoyed seeing his son, Kenyon Martin Jr., go up against one of his former teammates recently. When asked about Martin Jr. and the Rockets facing Carmelo Anthony and the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday and Tuesday, K-Mart told TMZ Sports: "It was dope. Strange feeling at first but testament to Melo for one. ... His longevity in his craft. Still playing at a high level."
Celtics Are Reportedly Interested In Blockbuster Trade

The Boston Celtics are reportedly interested in a major NBA trade, according to The Athletic. The Philadelphia 76ers continue to hold onto Ben Simmons, though the former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick has yet to suit up in a game this season. Simmons is reportedly not mentally ready to...
Marvin Bagley refused to check into game on Sunday

Sean Cunningham: Multiple sources told me that Marvin Bagley III refused to check into Sunday’s game when Luke Walton called upon him in the second half vs. the Suns. I didn’t report it, wanting to first talk to the Kings coach. Walton said he & Marvin are in communication and has to be ready pic.twitter.com/m3E6JxaeVk.
Serena Williams Roasts Kevin Durant In New Video (And There’s Cooking Spray Involved)

In the sports community, athletes are bonded together by their competitive spirits and a mutual respect for one another. There have been plenty of occasions in which the biggest names in sports have shown each other love. Of course, in the midst of that admiration, there’s also room for some jokes, which can range from chuckle-worthy to downright hilarious. NBA superstar Kevin Durant has found himself at the receiving end of more than a few in his time, with the most recent jabs referring to his ashy ankles. Fans across social media took great pleasure in clowning him and, now, even Serena Williams has joined with an A+ gag involving cooking spray.
