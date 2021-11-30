ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Strong stat line in win

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Russell racked up 21 points (7-17 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 assists, eight rebounds and...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Player grades from Minnesota Timberwolves win over Miami Heat

The winning streak is up to five games for the Minnesota Timberwolves after an impressive win over the Miami Heat. Minnesota Timberwolves: Player grades from win over Miami Heat. The Miami Heat came to Target Center on Wednesday night as winners of five of their last six games. The Wolves...
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Wolves' D'Angelo Russell: Anthony Edwards has 'solidified himself'

Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves to a victory over Jimmy Butler and the Heat on Wednesday, putting up 33 points, 14 rebounds and six assists in a game-high 43 minutes. Edwards was a plus-19 in the 12-point win, and his performance earned rave reviews from a pair of his teammates with All-Star appearances on their résumés, as Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic writes.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
D'angelo Russell
Yardbarker

D'Angelo Russell Takes A Shot At Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris After 76ers-Timberwolves Game: “They Had Guys That Sat Out And Thought It Was Sweet To Come Back And Play Against Us. It Ain’t Sweet.”

The Minnesota Timberwolves spoiled Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris' return to the court on Saturday night. The Philadelphia 76ers' duo came back after several days sidelined, but the T-Wolves got the W in a 2OT thriller. The Sixers had the last shot of the game, but Anthony Edwards blocked Joel...
NBA
FanSided

Minnesota Timberwolves: Takeaways from win over Philadelphia 76ers

Few players can out-do what Joel Embiid provided the Philadelphia 76ers Saturday. Fortunately for the Minnesota Timberwolves, at least on this night, D’Angelo Russell was one of those players. After struggling through three quarters, Russell turned it on in the fourth quarter and both overtimes of the Wolves’ 121-120 victory,...
NBA
Yardbarker

D’Angelo Russell threw major shade at Sixers after getting win

D’Angelo Russell led his team to the victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night, and he made sure to let them know about it afterward. The former All-Star guard recorded a season-high 35 points on six triples as his Minnesota Timberwolves got the win in double overtime over the Sixers in Philly. Russell’s performance was also especially impressive as he hit several clutch shots down the stretch after Karl-Anthony Towns fouled out in the fourth quarter.
NBA
inquirer.com

Best and worst from Sixers and Twolves: D’Angelo Russell’s clutch threes, Joel Embiid’s 42 points, Danny Green’s D, and more

Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 121-120 double-overtime loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Wells Fargo Center. Best performance: D’Angelo Russell finished with 35 points while making 6 of 10 three-pointers. The Timberwolves point guard also finished with team-highs eight assists and two blocks to go with two steals. Twelve of his point came in the two overtime sessions.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Timberwolves#Pacers#Fg
NBC Sports

Embiid finishes with 42 points but Timberwolves spoil return with OT win

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — D'Angelo Russell scored 35 points and had a decisive steal and assist in the final seconds of the second overtime in the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 121-120 victory over Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night. Embiid had 42 points and 14 rebounds in his return to...
NBA
MinnPost

D’Angelo Russell might be the feel-good story of the Wolves season so far

Within the dog-pound fraternity of the Minnesota Timberwolves 2021-22 roster, the disposition of D’Angelo Russell is a noticeably feline outlier. The other stars that comprise the Wolves’ Big 3, Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards, are naturally gregarious, effusive to the cusp of sloppiness, expressing their sentiments. Most of the rest of the crew — culture-creator Patrick Beverley, dervishes Jarred Vanderbilt and Josh Okogie, sharpshooter Malik Beasley, rookie Leandro Bolmaro — find their natural rhythm in a barking, cavorting environment.
NBA
Newsday

D'Angelo Russell returns to Brooklyn and brings defensive matchup concerns

Former Nets star D’Angelo Russell, who was sent to Golden State as part of a sign-and-trade deal for free agent Kevin Durant in 2019, returns to Barclays Center Friday night. But now, he is part of the Timberwolves’ "Big 3" along with center Karl-Anthony Towns and forward Anthony Edwards, and...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Celtics Are Reportedly Interested In Blockbuster Trade

The Boston Celtics are reportedly interested in a major NBA trade, according to The Athletic. The Philadelphia 76ers continue to hold onto Ben Simmons, though the former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick has yet to suit up in a game this season. Simmons is reportedly not mentally ready to...
NBA
CinemaBlend

Serena Williams Roasts Kevin Durant In New Video (And There’s Cooking Spray Involved)

In the sports community, athletes are bonded together by their competitive spirits and a mutual respect for one another. There have been plenty of occasions in which the biggest names in sports have shown each other love. Of course, in the midst of that admiration, there’s also room for some jokes, which can range from chuckle-worthy to downright hilarious. NBA superstar Kevin Durant has found himself at the receiving end of more than a few in his time, with the most recent jabs referring to his ashy ankles. Fans across social media took great pleasure in clowning him and, now, even Serena Williams has joined with an A+ gag involving cooking spray.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy