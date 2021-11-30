ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, IN

Here is where girls basketball teams in, around Morgan County play this week

By E-Edition
The Reporter-Times
The Reporter-Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fCE8O_0d9maYsc00

It's a busy week for girls basketball, here is all the information to know heading into week five action.

Tuesday, Nov. 30

Terre Haute North (6-1) at Mooresville (2-5)

Tip

: 7:30 p.m.

Coaches

: Nathan Dillion, 6-1 in 1st year at TH North. Mark Hurt, 412-150 in 24th year at Mooresville, 474-205 in 29th year overall.

Last outing

: TH North defeated Paris (Ill.), 54-47. Mooresville lost to Columbus East, 62-51.

Series last 15 years

: Mooresville, 20-2.

Last meeting

​​​​​​​: Mooresville, 48-47, Dec. 1, 2020.

Indianapolis Ritter (2-6) at Monrovia (1-4)

Tip

: 7:30 pm

Coaches

​​​​​​​: Joe Sandifer, 2-6 in 1st year at Cardinal Ritter. Kevin Rounds, 48-70 in 6th year at Monrovia.

Last outing

​​​​​​​: Cardinal Ritter defeated Indianapolis Lutheran, 57-39. Monrovia defeated Eminence, 46-32.

Series last 15 years

​​​​​​​: Cardinal Ritter, 12-6.

Last meeting

​​​​​​​: Ritter, 48-38, Dec. 1, 2020.

Providence Cristo Rey (0-6) at Eminence (3-4)

Tip

: 6:00 p.m.

Coaches

​​​​​​​: Andrew Dishman, 29-62 in 5th year at Cristo Rey. Kevin Corsaro, 20-48 in 4th year at Eminence, 23-68 in 5th year overall.

Last outing

​​​​​​​: Cristo Rey lost to Riverton Parke, 61-2. Eminence defeated Indianapolis Riverside, 55-18.

Series last 15 years

​​​​​​​: Eminence, 6-4.

Last meeting

​​​​​​​: Eminence, 64-21, Dec. 1, 2020.

Brebeuf Jesuit (1-2) at Decatur Central (3-3)

Tip

: 7:30 pm

Coaches

​​​​​​​: Erin Miller, 18-50 in 4th year at Brebeuf. Daryl Gibbs, 51-68 in 6th year at Decatur Central.

Last outing

​​​​​​​: Brebeuf lost to University, 63-40. Decatur Central lost to Whiteland, 52-31.

Series last 15 years

​​​​​​​: Decatur Central, 5-1.

Last meeting

​​​​​​​: Decatur Central, 53-30, Dec. 1, 2020.

Thursday, Dec. 2

Bloomington Lighthouse (2-4) at Eminence (3-4)

Tip

: 6 p.m.

Series last 15 years

​​​​​​​: Tied, 3-3.

Last meeting

​​​​​​​: Eminence, 66-39, Dec. 7, 2020.

Friday, Dec. 3

Martinsville (3-4) at Greenwood (2-5)

Tip

: 6:00 p.m.

Coaches

​​​​​​​: Dave Dorsett, 19-9 in 2nd year at Martinsville, 32-36 in 4th year overall. Justin Bennett, 14-57 in 4th year at Greenwood, 52-84 in 7th year overall.

Last outing

​​​​​​​: Martinsville lost to Mooresville, 74-17. Greenwood lost to Plainfield, 53-33.

Series last 15 years

​​​​​​​: Martinsville, 10-6.

Last meeting

​​​​​​​: Martinsville, 66-36, Dec. 10, 2020.

Owen Valley (2-3) at Indian Creek (4-2)

Tip

: 6:00 p.m.

Coaches

​​​​​​​: Trace Temples, 76-53 in 6th year at Owen Valley. Brian Ferris, 61-41 in 5th year at Indian Creek.

Last outing

​​​​​​​: Owen Valley defeated Bloomfield, 39-33. Indian Creek defeated Sullivan, 54-52.

Series last 15 years

​​​​​​​: Owen Valley, 3-2.

Last meeting

​​​​​​​: Indian Creek, 68-49, Dec. 4, 2020.

Mooresville (2-5) at Perry Meridian (0-5)

Tip

: 6:00 p.m.

Series last 15 years

​​​​​​​: Mooresville, 2-1.

Last meeting

​​​​​​​: Mooresville, 61-28, Dec. 4, 2020.

Franklin (8-0) at Decatur Central (3-3)

Tip

: 6:00 p.m.

Series last 15 years

​​​​​​​: Franklin, 12-6.

Last meeting

​​​​​​​: Franklin, 71-56, Dec. 5, 2020.

Saturday, Dec. 4

Monrovia (1-4) at Owen Valley (2-3)

Tip

: 12:30 p.m.

Series last 15 years

​​​​​​​: Owen Valley, 12-5.

Last meeting

​​​​​​​: Monrovia, 45-35, Dec. 5, 2020.

Martinsville (3-4) vs. Castle (4-2)

Tip

: 7:20 p.m., University of Southern Indiana.

Series last 15 years

​​​​​​​: Castle, 3-1.

Last meeting

​​​​​​​: Castle, 60-53, Dec. 28, 2012.

Indian Creek (4-2) at Greencastle (0-6)

Tip

: 3:30 p.m.

Series last 15 years

​​​​​​​: Indian Creek, 3-0.

Last meeting

​​​​​​​: Indian Creek, 59-32, Dec. 5, 2020.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
