Here is where girls basketball teams in, around Morgan County play this week
It's a busy week for girls basketball, here is all the information to know heading into week five action.
Tuesday, Nov. 30
Terre Haute North (6-1) at Mooresville (2-5)
Tip
: 7:30 p.m.
Coaches
: Nathan Dillion, 6-1 in 1st year at TH North. Mark Hurt, 412-150 in 24th year at Mooresville, 474-205 in 29th year overall.
Last outing
: TH North defeated Paris (Ill.), 54-47. Mooresville lost to Columbus East, 62-51.
Series last 15 years
: Mooresville, 20-2.
Last meeting
: Mooresville, 48-47, Dec. 1, 2020.
Indianapolis Ritter (2-6) at Monrovia (1-4)
Tip
: 7:30 pm
Coaches
: Joe Sandifer, 2-6 in 1st year at Cardinal Ritter. Kevin Rounds, 48-70 in 6th year at Monrovia.
Last outing
: Cardinal Ritter defeated Indianapolis Lutheran, 57-39. Monrovia defeated Eminence, 46-32.
Series last 15 years
: Cardinal Ritter, 12-6.
Last meeting
: Ritter, 48-38, Dec. 1, 2020.
Providence Cristo Rey (0-6) at Eminence (3-4)
Tip
: 6:00 p.m.
Coaches
: Andrew Dishman, 29-62 in 5th year at Cristo Rey. Kevin Corsaro, 20-48 in 4th year at Eminence, 23-68 in 5th year overall.
Last outing
: Cristo Rey lost to Riverton Parke, 61-2. Eminence defeated Indianapolis Riverside, 55-18.
Series last 15 years
: Eminence, 6-4.
Last meeting
: Eminence, 64-21, Dec. 1, 2020.
Brebeuf Jesuit (1-2) at Decatur Central (3-3)
Tip
: 7:30 pm
Coaches
: Erin Miller, 18-50 in 4th year at Brebeuf. Daryl Gibbs, 51-68 in 6th year at Decatur Central.
Last outing
: Brebeuf lost to University, 63-40. Decatur Central lost to Whiteland, 52-31.
Series last 15 years
: Decatur Central, 5-1.
Last meeting
: Decatur Central, 53-30, Dec. 1, 2020.
Thursday, Dec. 2
Bloomington Lighthouse (2-4) at Eminence (3-4)
Tip
: 6 p.m.
Series last 15 years
: Tied, 3-3.
Last meeting
: Eminence, 66-39, Dec. 7, 2020.
Friday, Dec. 3
Martinsville (3-4) at Greenwood (2-5)
Tip
: 6:00 p.m.
Coaches
: Dave Dorsett, 19-9 in 2nd year at Martinsville, 32-36 in 4th year overall. Justin Bennett, 14-57 in 4th year at Greenwood, 52-84 in 7th year overall.
Last outing
: Martinsville lost to Mooresville, 74-17. Greenwood lost to Plainfield, 53-33.
Series last 15 years
: Martinsville, 10-6.
Last meeting
: Martinsville, 66-36, Dec. 10, 2020.
Owen Valley (2-3) at Indian Creek (4-2)
Tip
: 6:00 p.m.
Coaches
: Trace Temples, 76-53 in 6th year at Owen Valley. Brian Ferris, 61-41 in 5th year at Indian Creek.
Last outing
: Owen Valley defeated Bloomfield, 39-33. Indian Creek defeated Sullivan, 54-52.
Series last 15 years
: Owen Valley, 3-2.
Last meeting
: Indian Creek, 68-49, Dec. 4, 2020.
Mooresville (2-5) at Perry Meridian (0-5)
Tip
: 6:00 p.m.
Series last 15 years
: Mooresville, 2-1.
Last meeting
: Mooresville, 61-28, Dec. 4, 2020.
Franklin (8-0) at Decatur Central (3-3)
Tip
: 6:00 p.m.
Series last 15 years
: Franklin, 12-6.
Last meeting
: Franklin, 71-56, Dec. 5, 2020.
Saturday, Dec. 4
Monrovia (1-4) at Owen Valley (2-3)
Tip
: 12:30 p.m.
Series last 15 years
: Owen Valley, 12-5.
Last meeting
: Monrovia, 45-35, Dec. 5, 2020.
Martinsville (3-4) vs. Castle (4-2)
Tip
: 7:20 p.m., University of Southern Indiana.
Series last 15 years
: Castle, 3-1.
Last meeting
: Castle, 60-53, Dec. 28, 2012.
Indian Creek (4-2) at Greencastle (0-6)
Tip
: 3:30 p.m.
Series last 15 years
: Indian Creek, 3-0.
Last meeting
: Indian Creek, 59-32, Dec. 5, 2020.
Comments / 0