ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

French minister in talks with unions on troubled Caribbean islands

By Nicolas KIENAST, Amandine ASCENSIO, Christophe ARCHAMBAULT
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pNuQ7_0d9mZ5dz00
French Overseas Minister Sebastien Lecornu is visiting the Caribbean islands of Guadeloupe and Martinique over ways to end more than a week of violent protests /AFP

France's minister for overseas territories left the Caribbean island of Guadeloupe Monday night at an impasse over ways to end more than a week of violent protests sparked by Covid-19 restrictions.

Before departing for more talks in neighbouring Martinique, Sebastien Lecornu told reporters that the Guadeloupe negotiations had been deadlocked over the "obvious and indispensable" demand that the various unions condemn the violence.

Discussions were not possible so long as the unions "do not want to condemn assassination attempts" against security forces, he said.

Unrest in the former colonial outpost began with a protest over compulsory Covid-19 vaccinations for health workers, but quickly ballooned into a broader revolt over living conditions, and spread to next door Martinique.

Both islands are now under curfew.

In the French overseas territories, each of which has close to 400,000 inhabitants, residents complain of greater poverty, higher costs for basic goods and poorer public services than on the mainland.

Lecornu said his talks with four union representatives in Guadeloupe were limited to the receipt of a list of demands.

Maite Hubert-M'Toumo, secretary general of Guadeloupe's main trade union UGTG, said the requests include a suspension of the vaccine mandate for health professionals, no convictions for protesters over the violence and improvement of living conditions for Guadeloupean families.

Lecornu, who laid responsibility for some of the issues at the feet of local elected officials, said he expects to make better headway in Martinique where the "republican prerequisite" for negotiations has already been met.

- More autonomy? -

The explosion of unrest on the islands has put the fate of overseas territories on the agenda of the campaign heading into 2022 elections, with President Emmanuel Macron's opponents accusing him of neglecting the former colonial outposts.

Ahead of his visit, Lecornu had floated the possibility of giving Guadeloupe, the more troubled of the two territories, more autonomy.

His proposal drew fire from the opposition, with centre-right presidential hopeful Xavier Bertrand accusing the government of being ready to let France "be broken up" and far-right leader Marine Le Pen accusing Lecornu of trying to "buy off" hardline pro-independence groups.

Lecornu's remarks also received a lukewarm response from lawmakers in Guadeloupe, who said the immediate priority was tackling high levels of youth unemployment and other social problems.

On his arrival in Guadeloupe on Sunday, Lecornu vowed to stand firm on the obligation for health workers and first responders to be vaccinated against Covid by December 31 or face suspension without pay. But he insisted he was open to dialogue on other issues.

The vaccine mandate for health workers, which was enforced in September on the mainland, has met with greater resistance in Guadeloupe and Martinique, where vaccine hesitancy is high.

Protesters barricaded roads with burning tyres or taxis and hurled petrol bombs at the security forces in some of the worst unrest in the islands in years.

In Martinique, several businesses were looted and five police officers were injured by gunfire.

Calm had been largely restored by the weekend, however, with only minor skirmishes reported.

France lost most of its overseas possessions around 60 years ago, when its African colonies declared independence, a few years after French territories in Southeast Asia.

But Paris still retains control over 12 territories in the Indian and Pacific Oceans, as well as in the Caribbean, that are home to a total of 2.6 million people.

While some, like Guadeloupe and Martinique, have the same status as regions on the mainland, others, such as French Polynesia, have already been granted autonomy.

The Pacific islands of New Caledonia are to vote next month in the third of three independence referendums.

Comments / 1

Related
Fox News

'I lost everything': Guadeloupe riots overtake COVID protest

Residents in the Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, an overseas territory of France, expressed dismay Sunday after protests against COVID-19 restrictions erupted into rioting and looting for the third day in a row, prompting French authorities to send in police special forces. Road blockades by protesters made traveling across the island...
PROTESTS
AFP

Barbados will spur others to ditch the Queen: experts

On a rainy night in Hong Kong in 1997, Prince Charles read a message from his mother Queen Elizabeth II, as Britain handed back sovereignty of the territory to China after more than 150 years of UK rule. On Monday, nearly a quarter of a century on, Charles will be present at another handover, when Barbados becomes the world's newest republic, with an elected president -- not the queen -- as head of state. The ceremony will not be on the same scale as in Hong Kong, when military marching bands and bagpipes provided the backdrop to a momentous occasion that was described as "the epilogue of empire". But the Caribbean island's abandonment of constitutional monarchy is significant, not just for the monarch and her heir, but for the new republic -- and others that may follow.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Person
Xavier Bertrand
caribbeannationalweekly.com

#Editorial: Barbados Did it! Which Caribbean Island is Next?

Amid much fanfare, fireworks, and celebrations, Barbadians became the fourth English-speaking and sixth Caribbean country to say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth as head of state. This move has been on the table since 1979, 13 years after gaining independence from Britain. And even though it has been talked about for over 40 years, not many in the Caribbean expected “Little England” to make it a reality.
AMERICAS
The Guardian

Channel crossings are an English issue, says French minister

Senior French ministers have accused the UK of operating a labour market akin to slavery and called on London to open safe routes for migrants, as the two governments continued to deflect blame for last week’s drownings in the Channel. The criticism came hours after France’s interior minister, Gérald Darmanin,...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caribbean Island#Pacific Islands#Referendums#Protest Riot#French#Afp France#Ugtg#Guadeloupean#Republican
kion546.com

Sports minister wants sanctions after French soccer violence

PARIS (AP) — French sports minister Roxana Maracineanu says domestic soccer needs a “radical” reality check following more crowd trouble in a league match between Lyon and Marseille. The violence on Sunday was the latest in a series of disturbing episodes in France. The match was halted after a fan hit Marseille player Dimitri Payet on the head with a bottle filled with water in the fourth minute. The French league says the repeated incidents are “destroying the image of the league in France and internationally.”
SOCCER
Reuters

Fishing situation with Britain is not satisfactory - French minister

PARIS (Reuters) - French European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune said on Monday that the fishing situation with Britain was still not a satisfactory one, adding the issue had not initially been taken seriously enough by the European Commission. “It is a EU issue,” Beaune said in a an interview with...
ECONOMY
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Strike Called as Caribbean French Territories Condemn Mandatory Vaccinations

A general strike has been called in Martinique on Monday as they joined the neighboring French overseas territory of Guadeloupe in calling for an end to obligatory vaccination for health workers. According to the Associated Press, the protests were called for by unions to denounce France’s COVID-19 health pass, which...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
France
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Protests
Smithonian

Barbados Breaks With Elizabeth II to Become the World’s Newest Republic

Crowds cheered as fireworks illuminated the sky in Bridgetown, Barbados, early Tuesday, marking the formal end of the island nation’s nearly 400-year relationship with the British monarchy. The former Caribbean colony declared its independence from the United Kingdom on November 30, 1966, but retained Elizabeth II as its ceremonial head...
WORLD
Metro International

France delays vaccine mandate for health workers in riot-hit Caribbean islands

PARIS (Reuters) – France has postponed implementing a COVID-19 vaccination mandate for health workers in Martinique and Guadeloupe after the measure spurred widespread protests on the French territories in which police officers were injured and journalists attacked. The two Caribbean islands have been hit by unrest over the last week...
PROTESTS
Shropshire Star

French minister calls for European measures against UK if fishing row talks fail

France’s Europe minister said sanctions such as a ban on British trawlers landing their catches in French ports also remain on the table. France’s minister for Europe has called on the European Union to take retaliatory measures against Britain if there is no resolution to the post-Brexit row over fishing licences by December 10.
ECONOMY
Telegraph

10 underrated Caribbean islands the jet set are flocking to

There are 31 islands and territories in the Caribbean, yet most British travellers only visit a few select favourites, in some cases year after year. That’s our loss, because this charismatic and diverse region has much more to offer than the fly-and-flop holidays in an all-inclusive resort the tour operators love to sell us. From uncrowded beach escapes to eco-friendly diving spots and mighty volcanoes that cry out to be climbed, there is a treasury of lesser-known islands where we can make new and stimulating discoveries while still enjoying the warmth, sunshine and reviving rum punches that we expect from a winter break in the tropics.
TRAVEL
eturbonews.com

Seychelles Brings Sunshine and Dreams of Happy Escape to France

Sights and sounds of Seychelles have hit the French market with full force through a multi-channel campaign orchestrated by Tourism Seychelles. The campaign, which started in September, is running over a four-month period bringing a torrent of sunshine, outstanding locations and dreams of the warmth of the exotic Indian Ocean island destination to France as this key tourism source market heads into autumn and winter.
WORLD
kfgo.com

France sends more police to Martinique to quell COVID unrest

PARIS (Reuters) – Police reinforcements arrived in the French Caribbean territory of Martinique on Tuesday to restore order after unrest that erupted over COVID-19 measures, in particular the mandatory vaccination of healthcare workers, a government minister said. Martinique, and before it the nearby island of Guadeloupe, has seen several days...
PROTESTS
AFP

AFP

30K+
Followers
20K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy