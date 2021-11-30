GRAINS-Wheat at two-week low on USDA crop report; soybeans down

CHICAGO, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Down 2 to 6 cents per bushel * Profit-taking setback expected in wheat after rally on Thursday. * Statistics Canada said the country's overall wheat production fell by 38.5% in 2021 to 21.652 million tonnes, topping forecasts for 21.2 million. * Benchmark CBOT March soft red winter wheat contract found support at its 30-day moving average during the overnight trading session. Resistance was noted at the contract's 20-day moving average. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat last traded down 2-3/4 cents at $8.12-1/4 per bushel. K.C. March hard red winter wheat was last off 6-3/4 cents at $8.35-1/2, and MGEX March spring wheat was 10-3/4 cents lower at $10.31-1/2. CORN - Up 4 to 5 cents per bushel * Corn futures firm. Concerns about dry conditions in Argentina and parts of Brazil add support. * CBOT March corn rose above its 10-day and 20-day moving averages overnight. * March corn last traded up 4-1/2 cents at $5.81-1/4 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 15 to 17 cents per bushel * Soybeans seen higher for the third day in a row, supported by strong domestic crush and string of export deals this week. * Private exporters reported the sale of 122,000 tonnes of soybeans to unknown destinations, the U.S. Agriculture Department said on Friday. * CBOT January soybeans broke through technical resistance at the 10-day and 50-day moving averages overnight. * January soybeans last traded up 16 cents at $12.60-1/4 per bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

CHICAGO, IL ・ 8 HOURS AGO