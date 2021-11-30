GRAINS-Wheat at two-week low on USDA crop report; soybeans down

CHICAGO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures finished stronger on Thursday due to robust global demand and concerns about tightening supplies of high-quality wheat, traders said. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat was up 24-1/2 cents at $8.15 a bushel at the close of trading. * K.C. March hard red winter wheat was up 23 cents at $8.42-1/4 a bushel. MGEX March spring wheat was up 22-1/4 cents at $10.42 a bushel. * Saudi Arabia said it is seeking 535,000 tonnes of wheat in a tender for arrival between May and July 2022. * Tunisia purchased about 100,000 tonnes of soft wheat and 92,000 tonnes of durum wheat while Jordan is thought to have purchased about 60,000 tonnes of optional-origin wheat, traders said. * Egypt, the world's biggest wheat importer, made its largest single wheat purchase in years on Monday. * U.S. wheat export sales in the week ended Nov. 25 were 79,900 tonnes for 2021/2022, a marketing-year low, and 26,000 tonnes for 2022/2023, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said. The total was below analysts' estimates. (Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago; Editing by Mark Porter)
