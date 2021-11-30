ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

GRAINS-Wheat at two-week low on USDA crop report; soybeans down

Agriculture Online
 3 days ago

SINGAPORE, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat slid to a two-week low on Tuesday after a U.S. report showed the condition of the winter crop was better than expected and eased concerns over world supplies. Soybeans dropped for a fifth consecutive session while corn was little changed. "Wheat supply...

www.agriculture.com

Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat set for worst week in nearly 3 months on supply outlook

CANBERRA, Dec 3 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures held steady on Friday but were on track for their biggest weekly drop in nearly three months on expectation of ample global supplies. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were down nearly 3% for the week,...
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat set for biggest weekly drop in 3 months on Australian crop

SINGAPORE, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures were largely unchanged on Friday, but the market was poised for its biggest weekly decline in nearly three months on outlook for a record Australian crop. Soybeans gained ground, while corn was almost flat. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board...
Agriculture Online

Asia Grains-Australia wheat quality price spread widens on rain-damage

SINGAPORE, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The spread between higher quality wheat and low protein grains widened further this week with recent rains damaging the crop-quality, traders said. Australian Premium White (APW) wheat with 10.5% protein was quoted around $375 a tonne, Free on Board (FoB) Western Australia, while Australian Standard...
Agriculture Online

TABLE-French cereal crop progress for week to Nov. 29

PARIS, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Below are the latest weekly estimates from farm office FranceAgriMer on harvest progress for grain maize, crop conditions for grain maize, soft wheat and winter barley, and sowing progress for soft wheat, winter barley and durum, covering week 47 ended Nov. 29. Figures are percentages of the crop area. GRAIN MAIZE HARVESTING Percent harvested Week 47 average in France 99 Week 46 2021 97 Week 48 2020 100 GRAIN MAIZE CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 47 average in France 0 1 10 76 13 Week 46 2021 0 1 10 76 13 Week 48 2020 4 12 26 53 5 SOFT WHEAT CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 47 average in France 0 0 1 98 1 Week 46 2021 0 0 1 98 1 Week 48 2020 0 0 4 93 3 WINTER BARLEY CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 47 average in France 0 0 1 98 0 Week 46 2021 0 0 1 99 0 Week 48 2020 0 1 5 92 2 SOFT WHEAT SOWING Percent sown Week 47 average in France 99 Week 46 2021 97 Week 48 2020 99 WINTER BARLEY SOWING Percent sown Week 47 average in France 99 Week 46 2021 99 Week 48 2020 100 DURUM SOWING Percent sown Week 47 average in France 88 Week 46 2021 79 Week 48 2020 90 (Reporting by Forrest Crellin; editing by Jason Neely)
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Dec. 8-14

MOSCOW, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Russia has set out its grain export taxes for Dec. 8-14, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. $ per tonne Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Dec 8-14 - tax 84.9 75.1 54.3 - indicative price 321.3 292.3 262.7 Dec 1-7 - tax 80.8 68.3 54.3 - indicative price 315.5 282.6 262.7 Nov 24-30 - tax 78.3 65.3 53.6 - indicative price 311.9 278.3 261.6 Nov 17-23 - tax 77.1 66.0 62.9 - indicative price 310.2 279.3 274.9 Nov 10-16 - tax 69.9 54.8 50.1 - indicative price 299.9 263.3 256.6 Oct 27-Nov 9 - tax 67.0 42.6 49.7 - indicative price 295.8 245.9 256.0 Oct 20-26 - tax 61.3 45.9 48.4 - indicative price 287.6 250.6 254.2 Oct 13-19 - tax 58.7 49.4 47.2 - indicative price 283.9 255.6 252.5 Oct 6-12 - tax 57.8 43.1 45.2 - indicative price 282.6 246.6 249.7 Sept 29-Oct 5 - tax 53.5 35.3 46.3 - indicative price 276.5 235.5 251.2 Sept 22-28 - tax 50.9 31.0 47.8 - indicative price 272.8 229.4 253.4 Sept 15-21 - tax 52.5 33.1 49.0 - indicative price 275.0 232.3 255.0 Sept 8-14 - tax 46.5 26.1 51.1 - indicative price 266.5 222.4 258.1 Sept 1-7 - tax 39.4 27.0 51.6 - indicative price 256.4 223.7 258.8 Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, launched its formula-based duty for grain exports from June as part of measures the government hopes will help to stabilise domestic food inflation. The agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, based on price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Jane Merriman)
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Soybeans up 15-17 cents, corn up 4-5 cents, wheat down 2-6 cents

CHICAGO, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Down 2 to 6 cents per bushel * Profit-taking setback expected in wheat after rally on Thursday. * Statistics Canada said the country's overall wheat production fell by 38.5% in 2021 to 21.652 million tonnes, topping forecasts for 21.2 million. * Benchmark CBOT March soft red winter wheat contract found support at its 30-day moving average during the overnight trading session. Resistance was noted at the contract's 20-day moving average. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat last traded down 2-3/4 cents at $8.12-1/4 per bushel. K.C. March hard red winter wheat was last off 6-3/4 cents at $8.35-1/2, and MGEX March spring wheat was 10-3/4 cents lower at $10.31-1/2. CORN - Up 4 to 5 cents per bushel * Corn futures firm. Concerns about dry conditions in Argentina and parts of Brazil add support. * CBOT March corn rose above its 10-day and 20-day moving averages overnight. * March corn last traded up 4-1/2 cents at $5.81-1/4 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 15 to 17 cents per bushel * Soybeans seen higher for the third day in a row, supported by strong domestic crush and string of export deals this week. * Private exporters reported the sale of 122,000 tonnes of soybeans to unknown destinations, the U.S. Agriculture Department said on Friday. * CBOT January soybeans broke through technical resistance at the 10-day and 50-day moving averages overnight. * January soybeans last traded up 16 cents at $12.60-1/4 per bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat slide continues in volatile week; soy and corn edge up

CHICAGO, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures slid once again on Friday, after a volatile week in which prices plunged on investor fears about the economic impact of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, traders said. Wheat prices had steadied early in the day's session, but then started falling once...
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans end higher on export demand, South America weather

CHICAGO, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures finished higher on Friday, drawing support from signs of renewed Chinese demand and questions about weather conditions in South America, traders said. * The price bump also reflected a recovery from panic selling earlier in the week triggered by investor fears about the economic impact of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, traders said. * CBOT January soybean futures settled up 23 cents at $12.67-1/4 a bushel. For the week, soybeans were up 1.2%. * CBOT January soyoil on Friday ended up 0.88 cent at 57.22 cents per lb, while January soymeal closed up $9.80 at $358.60 per ton. * Weather forecasts in southern regions of Brazil remain dry, though persistent rains will occur across the majority of the country through the next 10 days, according to Refinitiv. * Private exporters sold 122,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to unknown destinations for the 2021-2022 year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said Friday. * That announcement follows Thursday's news that Chinese importers bought 130,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans, the USDA said, confirming deals reported by Reuters a day earlier. (Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter in Chicago; editing by Barbara Lewis)
MarketWatch

EIA reports a weekly decline in natural-gas supplies

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday that domestic supplies of natural gas fell by 59 billion cubic feet for the week ended Nov. 26. That matched the average decline forecast by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts, and compared with a five-year average decrease of 31 billion cubic feet for the period. Total stocks now stand at 3.564 trillion cubic feet, down 375 billion cubic feet from a year ago and 86 billion cubic feet below the five-year average, the government said. Following the data, January natural gas traded up by 2.3 cents, or 0.5%, at $4.281 per million British thermal units. Prices were at $4.268 shortly before the data.
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures post a sixth consecutive weekly decline

U.S. oil futures gave up early Friday gains to settle with a loss, suffering a sixth weekly decline in a row. While the decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies on Thursday to "formally keep their meeting 'in session' means that they are watching developments closely and could reconvene at any time to begin to renegotiate the deal, this just speaks to the current uncertainty in the market when it comes to the ultimate impact the omicron variant will have on demand," said Troy Vincent, senior market analyst at DTN. "It's simply too early to tell." January West Texas Intermediate crude fell 24 cents, or 0.4%, to settle at $66.26 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, after trading as high as $69.22. For the week, prices based on the front-month contract, lost 2.8%, according to FactSet data.
Agriculture Online

Highest U.S. farm income in eight years, but headwinds in 2022

Despite the disruptions of the pandemic, U.S. farm income, a broad measure of profits, will be the highest since 2013, thanks to strong corn, soybean, wheat, broiler, cattle, and hog prices this year, said the USDA on Wednesday. “It is primarily a price story,” said USDA economist Carrie Litkowski. Corn,...
Agriculture Online

USDA allows more leeway on cover crops

Four months after it announced a temporary rule change, the USDA said on Wednesday that it would alter crop insurance rules permanently so farmers can hay, graze, or chop cover crops at any time and still be eligible for a full prevented planting payment. Until now, the payments were reduced...
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat extends gains to second day, Omicron and supply outlook cap gains

CANBERRA, Dec 2 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures edged higher for a second consecutive session on Thursday, although concerns about the Omicron coronavirus variant and expectations of ample global supplies capped gains. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were up 0.2% at $7.92 a...
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat unmoved after closing higher, supply woes support prices

SINGAPORE, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat was little changed on Thursday after snapping a four-day losing streak in the last session, as dwindling supplies of high-quality grains underpinned prices. Soybeans and corn lost ground after closing higher on Wednesday. "Supply shortfall in Northern Hemisphere is pushing buyers to go...
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Russia's 2021 grain harvest progress as of Dec. 1

MOSCOW, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Russia, one of the world's largest grain exporters, has harvested 126.3 million tonnes of grain before drying and cleaning, data from the agriculture ministry showed on Thursday. RUSSIA'S GRAIN HARVEST PROGRESS (Dec. 1) All grains: Wheat Barley Maize Sunflower Sugar Rapeseed Soybeans (corn) seeds beet Crop, mln tonnes 126.3 79.0 18.9 15.6 15.7 40.6 3.0 4.9 Crop, as of the same 137.8 88.1 22.2 14.1 13.2 33.4 2.7 4.4 date in 2020 Harvested area, mln 45.3 27.8 7.9 2.8 9.6 1.0 1.6 3.0 hectares Harvested area, as of 46.4 28.9 8.3 2.6 8.3 0.9 1.4 2.7 the same date in 2020 Farmers have already sown winter grains for next year's crop on 18.4 million hectares compared to 19.3 million hectares on Dec. 1, 2020, the data showed. (Compiled by Polina Devitt; editing by Tom Balmforth)
Agriculture Online

Argentina readies 2022/23 farm plan to ease tensions with producers

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Argentina's government is preparing a farm sector roadmap for the next two years which it will present to producers next week, officials said on Thursday, hoping to ease conflicts with the sector over caps on meat exports and grains. The South American country, the...
Agriculture Online

CBOT wheat climbs on global demand, supply concerns

CHICAGO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures finished stronger on Thursday due to robust global demand and concerns about tightening supplies of high-quality wheat, traders said. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat was up 24-1/2 cents at $8.15 a bushel at the close of trading. * K.C. March hard red winter wheat was up 23 cents at $8.42-1/4 a bushel. MGEX March spring wheat was up 22-1/4 cents at $10.42 a bushel. * Saudi Arabia said it is seeking 535,000 tonnes of wheat in a tender for arrival between May and July 2022. * Tunisia purchased about 100,000 tonnes of soft wheat and 92,000 tonnes of durum wheat while Jordan is thought to have purchased about 60,000 tonnes of optional-origin wheat, traders said. * Egypt, the world's biggest wheat importer, made its largest single wheat purchase in years on Monday. * U.S. wheat export sales in the week ended Nov. 25 were 79,900 tonnes for 2021/2022, a marketing-year low, and 26,000 tonnes for 2022/2023, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said. The total was below analysts' estimates. (Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago; Editing by Mark Porter)
Agriculture Online

Argentina exchanges hikes corn planting forecast to 7.3 mln hectares

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Argentine farmers will plant an estimated 7.3 million hectares of corn in the 2021/22 season, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said on Thursday, hiking its forecast from a previous estimate of 7.1 million hectares. The exchange expects Argentina's 2021/22 corn crop harvest to reach...
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat rallies as demand flurry offsets virus worries

CHICAGO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures jumped on Thursday as a series of import tenders and fears of rain damage to Australia's harvest took attention away from concerns over the spread of the new coronavirus variant. Soybean and corn futures also advanced. Global demand for wheat put renewed...
Community Policy