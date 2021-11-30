ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Column: China's coal crunch is over, but prices are still too high: Russell

By Clyde Russell
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xtokQ_0d9mXsIZ00

LAUNCESTON, Australia, Nov 30 (Reuters) - China's coal crisis has largely been resolved with gains in both production and stockpiles sufficient to ensure power supplies over winter.

But it's not quite a total victory, as thermal coal prices remain at historically high levels, and are still above the range the authorities are believed to view as comfortable for both miners and power utilities.

Beijing appears to be well aware that prices are still too high, sparking a fresh selloff of the main domestic thermal coal futures contract on Monday merely be releasing a statement saying it was time to reform the pricing mechanism.

Thermal coal futures on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange slumped 5.4% on Monday to end at 821.2 yuan ($128.51) a tonne.

The contract reached a record high of 1,982 yuan a tonne on Oct. 19 amid coal shortages and fears as to whether there would be enough of the polluting fuel to meet peak winter demand.

The spot price of coal at Qinhuangdao in north China has also retreated from record highs, falling from a peak of 2,545 yuan a tonne to 1,090 yuan on Monday, meaning physical coal still commands a premium over the most-traded future, which expires on Jan. 10.

The coal crunch was largely self-inflicted by authorities, with mine closures on safety grounds cutting output in the first half, while imports were also affected by the ongoing unofficial ban on buying from Australia as part of a political dispute between Beijing and Canberra.

China is the world's biggest producer, consumer and importer of coal, and was thus able to respond to the shortage of the fuel by ramping up domestic production and importing more.

While a retreat in the futures price of 59% in less than six weeks is a dramatic move, it still leaves the price above the 550 to 600 yuan range the market has long believed is the government's target.

Futures were at 451 yuan a tonne on the last trading day of November 2020, and the peak in the previous winter was just under 600 yuan a tonne.

It's unlikely that the price will fall to those levels quickly, but China's state planner, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), is clearly targeting further declines.

"After recent abnormal rise in coal prices, it is time to improve the coal prices mechanism," said the NDRC in a statement, adding that all market participants have reached a consensus on the reasonable range of coal prices. read more

WHAT IS 'REASONABLE'?

But the price deemed reasonable wasn't released, leaving considerable uncertainty as to whether the NDRC is going to want a return to the 550 to 600 yuan range, or whether it's prepared to sanction structurally higher prices in order to ensure mining companies commit capital to maintaining output.

Certainly, the forward curve for futures suggests the price band is now higher, with the lowest price in the net 12 months being the 686.6 yuan a tonne for the contract expiring in September 2022.

These prices may look somewhat elevated in light of the rapid response seen in domestic output and imports.

The NDRC said last week the volume of coal stored at power plants was 147 million tonnes, and would reach an all-time high by the end of November.

Furthermore, coal output is around 12 million tonnes a day, and is exceeding consumption by about 2 million tonnes.

Imports have also picked up in recent months, and November's seaborne arrivals are on track to be the highest since August, according to Refinitiv.

Seaborne imports of all grades of coal are estimated at 22.64 million tonnes in November, up from October's 21.74 million and almost double the 11.84 million from November last year, according to Refinitiv vessel-tracking and port data.

If the current domestic production volumes are maintained and authorities continue to intervene in the market, it's likely that China's domestic coal prices will continue to drop.

GRAPHIC: China coal production vs spot price: https://tmsnrt.rs/3IgLTkr

Editing by Sam Holmes

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
WashingtonExaminer

The Diminishing Path to Growth: Can Xi Jinping Avoid Crisis during China's Economic Transition

Since Deng Xiaoping changed the trajectory of Chinese economic policy in 1978, the People’s Republic of China (PRC) has amassed an impressive record of economic growth. Starting as a poverty-stricken agricultural society under rigid socialist rule, the country has grown steadily and rapidly to become the second largest economy in the world and carved out a growth path whose strength and longevity is historically unprecedented.
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North China#Yuan#Thermal Coal#Launceston
yicaiglobal.com

China to Raise Coal Contract Prices in 2022 for First Time in Five Years

(Yicai Global) Dec. 3 -- China plans to raise the benchmark price for long-term coal contracts next year, the country’s top economic planning agency said today, the first increase since they were introduced in 2017. The National Development and Reform Commission has drafted a plan to set the benchmark rate...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Researcher questions China's population data, says it may be lower

Dec 3 (Reuters) - China may be downplaying how fast its population is shrinking, and a recent policy to promote three-child families has poor chances to improve birth rates, a fertility expert told the Reuters Next conference on Friday. Fuxian Yi, senior scientist in the obstetrics and gynecology department at...
CHINA
Reuters

U.S. natgas futures rise from three-month low on cooler outlook

Dec 3 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose almost 2% on Friday from a three-month low in the previous session on forecasts for cooler weather and higher heating demand in the next two weeks than previously expected, rising liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports and a small decline in output.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
China
Reuters

Wheat slide continues in volatile week; soy and corn edge up

CHICAGO, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures slid once again on Friday, after a volatile week in which prices plunged on investor fears about the economic impact of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, traders said. Wheat prices had steadied early in the day's session but then started falling again...
AGRICULTURE
Cheddar News

DiDi Delisting Could Signal Forced Decoupling of China-U.S. in Financial Markets

Chinese regulators are reportedly behind China-based ride-hailing company DiDi exiting from the New York Stock Exchange, just days after listing earlier this year. The regulators stated prior that DiDi had not received the necessary clearances to list in the states. Gordon Chang, Asian affairs expert, joined Cheddar to break down what the delisting says about the relationship between nations. "This really strikes me as an attempt to really to force a decoupling of China and the U.S. in the financial markets," Chang said.
ECONOMY
Reuters

U.S. and EU hail 'convergent' stances toward China

WASHINGTON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The approach of the United States and Europe toward China is "increasingly convergent," U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Friday, following meetings with the chief of the European Union's diplomatic service. U.S. President Joe Biden has stressed as a hallmark of his...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Global economy rebounds, but for how long?

The world economy woke up from its pandemic-induced coma in 2021, but soaring inflation, global supply chain bottlenecks and a resurgent coronavirus have taken the shine off the comeback. Now growth is at risk of weakening next year. Here is a look at the state of the global economy:
BUSINESS
CNN

China is mining much more coal again and that's boosting its factories

Hong Kong (CNN Business) — China's economy is finally getting some good news: Its big factories are staging a recovery as a power crunch that held back production starts to ease because of a big jump in coal supply. A government survey of manufacturing activity increased to 50.1 in November...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

237K+
Followers
248K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy