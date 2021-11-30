ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Bolton scores 17 as No. 3 Gonzaga beats Tarleton State 64-55

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LgyLr_0d9mXn8A00

After a tough week of basketball in Las Vegas, No. 3 Gonzaga might have been looking for a breather at home against unheralded Tarleton State.

It didn't happen.

Rasir Bolton scored 17 points and Chet Holmgren added 15 as No. 3 Gonzaga escaped Tarleton State 64-55 on Monday night.

The Texans used a high-pressure, swarming defense to hound Gonzaga into 16 turnovers and 47% shooting in a game that was not decided until the final minutes.

“We did a great job of surviving it,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said.

Tarleton State “puts intense pressure on the basketball ,” Few said. “They reach and poke and grab and did a great job of it.”

“Our defense allowed us to stay in it,” Few said. “Our offense wasn't clicking at all.”

Gonzaga rebounded from an 84-81 loss to Duke last week in Las Vegas that knocked the Zags out of the top spot in The Associated Press' Top 25. Duke replaced Gonzaga as No. 1 on Monday, ending a string of 20 consecutive weeks the Bulldogs held the top ranking.

Drew Timme scored 10 points for Gonzaga (7-1), which extended its program record by winning its 56th consecutive home game.

Tahj Small scored 25 points for Tarleton State (1-6), which is in its second season of transitioning to Division I. Javontae Hopkins added 11 for the Texans, who shot 37.5% in the game.

“Two teams that made plays down the stretch,” Tarleton State coach Billy Gillispie said. “They just played harder and better than us.”

Gillispie pointed to a 22-4 deficit for his team in transition points.

“Obviously not good,” he said. “We gave up too many transition layups, especially towards the end of the game, and that's what killed us the most.”

The Texans, who start four guards and a guard/forward, were able to disrupt Gonzaga for most of the game.

The Zags, who average 90 points and lead the nation in field goal shooting, led just 26-25 at halftime. They shot just 35% in the first half and committed nine turnovers while going seven minutes without a field goal.

Small's 3-pointer early in the second gave Tarleton State a 30-28 lead. But a basket by Timme and a 3-pointer by Holmgren put Gonzaga up 33-30.

The teams traded baskets, and Bolton's 3-pointer lifted Gonzaga to a 49-45 lead with 8:30 left.

Two free throws by Timme and a pair of baskets by Holmgren put Gonzaga up 55-47 with four minutes left. Bolton sank a pair of baskets for a 59-49 lead with two minutes left.

Few said the three games in Las Vegas last week, including a win over then-No. 2 UCLA, took a toll.

“A lot was expended in those games,” Few said.

CHET'S LINE

Freshman star Holmgren made six of seven field goals for his 15 points, grabbed nine rebounds and blocked four shots. “They just played with super high energy,” Holmgren said of Tarleton State. “They made us work for everything, really.”

FACTS & FIGURES

Taller Gonzaga outscored the Texans in the paint, 38-24. ... Gonzaga won the rebound battle 43-27. ... The Zags made just 4 of 19 from 3-point range.

BIG PICTURE

Tarleton State: Who built the scrappy Texans' schedule? They have already lost to No. 8 Kansas and No. 24 Michigan this season, along with Wichita State ... Tarleton has not shot above 40% this season against a D-I opponent.

Gonzaga: The Bulldogs lead the nation with 99 consecutive appearances in the Top 25, but barely escaped the Texans after a ragged night of shooting and 16 turnovers ... The Zags lead the nation in shooting at 55.2%.

UP NEXT

Tarleton State: Hosts Charleston Southern on Sunday.

Gonzaga: Plays No. 16 Alabama in the Battle in Seattle on Saturday. Alabama is “a great team with a high, high octane offense,” Few said. “They'll be a handful.”

———

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

College coach fired after sideline incident

After just 13 games, Jimmy Lake’s time as Washington’s head coach ended Sunday, sources told Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel. Washington confirmed the Yahoo Sports report via statement from athletic director Jen Cohen:. "Making a head coaching change in any sport is difficult, recognizing that the decision impacts coaches, staff, student-athletes...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

5-Star QB Malachi Nelson Announces New Commitment

5-star quarterback Malachi Nelson has decided to follow Lincoln Riley to USC. He originally de-committed from Oklahoma on Sunday when Riley was officially announced as the Trojans’ head coach. Nelson didn’t need a lot of time to think about his new home, based on his Twitter. Nelson is part of...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Report: Transfer Destination Emerges For Spencer Rattler

Multiple landing spots have emerged as potential options for Spencer Rattler, but one West Coast program is starting to gain serious momentum. On Monday, SMU and South Carolina were mentioned by NFL analyst Matt Miller as potential landing spots. The only issue is neither is very close to Rattler’s home state of Arizona.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
State
Alabama State
The Spun

Major College Football Coach Reportedly Getting Fired Sunday

You can reportedly add another notable name to the college football head coach firing list. According to a report from Yahoo! Sports college football insider Pete Thamel, the Washington Huskies are expected to fire head coach Jimmy Lake. Lake, 44, is currently suspended for shoving and hitting current linebacker Ruperake...
COLLEGE SPORTS
thecomeback.com

Brian Kelly offers honest explanation for why he left Notre Dame

Brian Kelly changed the college football landscape on Monday when he decided to leave Notre Dame after ten years to become the new head coach of the LSU Tigers. There have been plenty of reactions to the dramatic career change. Former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn wondered why Kelly would think this was a better option. Current Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick seems to have seen the writing on the wall and wasn’t too surprised. Plenty of people around college football are concerned about how it impact’s the Irish’s chances of making the College Football Playoff.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Lincoln Riley shifts blame for messy exit from Oklahoma

New USC head coach Lincoln Riley is a few days into his tenure in Los Angeles, but he isn’t completely done with discussing his decision to leave Oklahoma. On Wednesday, Riley joined Fox analyst Joel Klatt to discuss his abrupt departure from Norman and why the college football calendar forces people to make these quick decisions.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chet Holmgren
Person
Billy Gillispie
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To The Mark Stoops News

The University of Kentucky has announced a major contract extension for longtime head football coach Mark Stoops. According to college football insider Matt Jones, the extension retains Stoops through the 2027 season. For each year with more than seven wins, the contract extends another year. For each 10-win season, it extends another two years.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gonzaga#Texans#Tarleton State#The Associated Press
247Sports

Naijee Jones goes into transfer portal

Rutgers saw another of its upperclassman move on today when safety Naijee Jones announced via twitter that he is entering the transfer portal. Jones was a backup safety at Rutgers, although he did make a start against Northwestern this season. He was also a special teams contributor and has one more year of eligibility remaining. Scarlet Nation has confirmed that Jones is already in the portal.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

4-star OL Kam Dewberry trims list to three ahead of decision

Top247 OL Kam Dewberry is closing in on a decision. On Thursday evening, he narrowed his list of finalists down to three and will choose from Texas A&M, Texas and Oklahoma. Dewberry is rated as the No. 74 prospect nationally and No. 3 offensive lineman in the 2022 class, according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite.
COLLEGE SPORTS
wdrb.com

ACC basketball sagging, Rick Pitino soaring

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It’s only 101 days until Selection Sunday for the men’s NCAA basketball tournament. What’s the outlook for your favorite conference?. If you’re a fan of the Atlantic Coast Conference, it’s cloudy with a taste of question marks after the ACC lost its annual challenge with the Big Ten for the third consecutive season.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
KWCH.com

Former Wichita State coach Mark Turgeon, Maryland part ways

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Maryland Terrapins basketball program made a move on Friday that affects two notable basketball figures from Kansas. Mark Turgeon, who coached at Wichita State from 2000-07, revitalizing a nationally irrelevant program, and Maryland have mutually agreed to part ways, the school announced. Turgeon said he’s stepping down effective immediately.
MARYLAND STATE
On3.com

4-star OL Kam Dewberry names top 3, sets commitment date

Four-star Humble (Texas) Atascocita interior offensive lineman Kam Dewberry is down to three schools, he tells On3. Texas, Texas A&M and Oklahoma are three schools that the 6-foot-4, 325-pound Dewberry will focus on going forward. He also will announce his commitment on December 15, the first day of the Early Signing Period.
NFL
ABC News

ABC News

465K+
Followers
118K+
Post
237M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy