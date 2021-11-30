ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 Things Bradley Cooper Did Wrong Before NYC Subway Knifepoint Hold Up

By Johnny Jet
johnnyjet.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. Bradley Cooper, actor, filmmaker, ex-lacrosse player and former travel show TV host (I only threw those last two in because they’re not widely known and I, too, played lax...

Actor Bradley Cooper is opening up about a terrifying experience he had on the New York City Subway while en route to pick his daughter up from school. The actor, who will next be seen in Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley, gave details of the October 2019 incident on the Armchair Expert podcast. Cooper recalls that he was wearing noise-cancelling headphones, sunglasses, and a hat trying to be “incognito” when a stranger pulled a knife on him.
