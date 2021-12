[Editor’s Note: The following interview contains spoilers for “The Morning Show” Season 2, Episode 10, “Fever.”]. “The Morning Show” has come a long way in two seasons. The Apple TV+ series begins by exposing Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell) as a sexual predator, ousting the longtime anchor from his position next to co-host Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) and sending the show’s parent company into a tailspin. Investigations are launched. A toxic culture is uncovered. Replacement anchor Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) helps Alex divulge their findings live, on-air, in order to kickstart the rebuild by any means necessary. The sins of the past, which cost one colleague her life, cannot be allowed to fester in darkness. They have to start fresh with the truth.

