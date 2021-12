No. 1 - Officers responded to the scene of a shooting outside of a Snipes shoe store in Miami Beach on Sunday afternoon. The incident occurred along the 1300 block of Washington Avenue, just blocks away from the police department. Witnesses say the shooter appeared to be targeting someone inside the store and shot multiple times without any regard for others inside. There are no known victims, however the barrage of gunfire shattered the Snipes storefront and terrified three employees. The manager said this all started with a fight between two men on Washington Avenue, in which one man ran inside the store and the other came back with a gun. Snipes employees say the man who was apparently targeted ran out of the back of the store.

4 DAYS AGO