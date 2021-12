The Vancouver Canucks were in for some Friday night action as the Winnipeg Jets came to town. The Jets were on the second of back-to-back games as they played in Edmonton on Thursday night. The Canucks have two wins in their last 11 games and needed to come out of this match with a win. The market wants blood and the team needed to calm them down with a win against a tired Jets team.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO