Barbadian cricketing great Sir Garfield Sobers said his country’s transition to a republic was “absolutely magnificent” but admitted he would miss the Queen as head of state.His comments came as he attended a reception hosted by the Caribbean nation’s new head of state, President Dame Sandra Mason, with the Prince of Wales among the guests.Barbados’ prime minister Mia Mottley thanked Charles for travelling to her country to attend the swearing in of President Mason and for his “friendship”.Sir Garfield, widely regarded as one of the best cricketing all-rounders of all time, said: “The Queen has been tremendous as far as...

WORLD ・ 3 DAYS AGO