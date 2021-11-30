ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Washington's dominance just enough to win a wild Monday nighter

13newsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREATER LANDOVER, Md. — Let's not bury the lede. If the playoffs were to start today, the Washington Football Team would be a part it. They won their third straight in a Monday night thriller with Seattle. Washington prevailed 17-15. Kendall Fuller made a possible game-saving play when he...

www.13newsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Seahawks make critical decision on quarterback Russell Wilson

The Geno Smith Show is coming to an end for the Seattle Seahawks. Quarterback Russell Wilson was activated from injured reserve on Friday, the Seahawks announced. Wilson suffered two injures in his middle finger on Oct. 7 and hasn’t played since. He had a tendon rupture and a dislocation, and the initial recovery timeline was six weeks.
NFL
The Spun

The Seahawks Announce They’ve Released A QB

The Seattle Seahawks waived quarterback Jake Luton from their practice squad on Monday, making room for tight end Tyler Mabry. Luton had been with the Seahawks since early September. He was briefly promoted to the active roster last month as a backup to Geno Smith when Russell Wilson missed time with an injury.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Fox News

Tony Romo under fire for Aaron Rodgers comments during Packers-Seahawks broadcast

Tony Romo was criticized on social media Sunday after seemingly defending Aaron Rodgers over the fallout from his vaccine status during CBS’ broadcast of the Green Bay Packers-Seattle Seahawks game. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback applauded Rodgers for taking "responsibility" over "misleading" fans about his vaccine status when he told...
NFL
FanSided

Seattle Seahawks make a bizarre, nonsensical roster move

The Seattle Seahawks have made a bizarre, nonsensical roster move, signing running back Adrian Peterson to their practice squad. If the Seattle Seahawks are going to go down, they are certainly not going to go down quietly. Entering Week 13 NFL action, the Seahawks are 3-8 and tied for the...
NFL
ClutchPoints

DK Metcalf’s punishment for Seahawks ejection vs. Packers revealed

It was an ugly game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Green Bay Packers. Neither team looked great, but Seattle completely fell apart in the closing minutes of the contest. DK Metcalf became so frustrated, he was ejected from the game for attempting to fight two Packers players, then tried sneaking back onto the field.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Heinicke
Person
Kendall Fuller
Person
Russell Wilson
ClutchPoints

Russell Wilson’s net worth in 2021

In his ten years in the league, Russell Wilson has established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history. For this one, we will take a look at Russell Wilson’s net worth in 2021. Russell Wilson’s Net Worth in 2021 (estimate): $135 Million. Russell Wilson’s net worth in...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Kyler Murray News

It’ll be another week without star quarterback Kyler Murray for the Arizona Cardinals. Murray, who’s been dealing with an ankle injury, has missed multiple games for the NFC West franchise. He’ll miss another one on Sunday afternoon. The Cardinals announced on Sunday that Murray is officially inactive for this afternoon’s...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Russell Wilson, Pete Carroll get brutally honest on Seahawks’ disjointed offense

The Seattle Seahawks are technically still in the hunt for a playoff spot, but it feels as though this isn’t going to be one of those seasons where Russell Wilson, Pete Carroll, and company are going to make it past the last week of the regular season. A disjointed offense is largely to blame for the Seahawks’ offense, and they got reminded of that again in Week 11 when they lost to an Arizona Cardinals team that didn’t even have Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Adrian Peterson News

Last Tuesday, the Tennessee Titans parted ways with veteran running back Adrian Peterson. A little over a week later, the future Hall of Famer is on a visit with the Seattle Seahawks. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport was first to break the news that Peterson is visiting the Seahawks this...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Football#American Football#Washingtonfootball#Wft#Seattle 1 10#Ap Photo
ClutchPoints

3 teams that need to pick up Adrian Peterson ASAP

After almost a year-long break, veteran running back Adrian Peterson found his way back to the league once again after being signed by the Tennessee Titans in early November. Due to the season-ending injury of star rusher Derrick Henry, Mike Vrabel needed the contribution of the 36-year-old who eventually saw action in three games.
NFL
Field Gulls

NFL boots Seahawks vs. 49ers off of Sunday Night Football

The Seattle Seahawks have been the kings of primetime throughout the Pete Carroll era, but not only are they just 1-3 in night games this season, they have been just excruciatingly boring to watch in general while also being a bad football team. At 3-7 and with a minuscule chance...
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Bears Sign LB Bruce Irvin To Practice Squad

The Chicago Bears announced that they signed veteran pass-rusher Bruce Irvin to their practice squad on Friday. Ian Rapoport reports that the Chicago Bears are signing veteran pass-rusher Bruce Irvin to a contract. Rapoport adds that the Bears are looking for help with LB Khalil Mack currently injured. Irvin, 34,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Washington Football Team
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL

2021 NFL season, Week 12: What we learned from Washington's win over Seahawks on Monday night

This game was won in the trenches. Washington's focus on its offensive line -- even amid injuries -- paid off Monday night for a Football Team intent on running the ball relentlessly, helping them rack up 152 total rushing yards, with Antonio Gibson (29 carries, 111 yards) serving as the bell cow. J.D. McKissic enjoyed a nice revenge game against his former team, running seven times for 30 yards and a touchdown and catching five passes for 26 yards, which included a reception on a screen for Washington's first touchdown of the night. Washington was unafraid of challenging Seattle up front, repeatedly bashing into the defense with the belief it would produce positive plays. It did, and on one drive in particular -- an 11-play, 73-yard march driven by healthy gains on the ground -- punctuated the difference in ability up front. Washington ran it down Seattle's throat on a key scoring drive and rode the run late, taking marginal gains while bleeding clock, finishing with a dominant win in time of possession and a two-point victory.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy