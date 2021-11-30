Washington's dominance just enough to win a wild Monday nighter

This game was won in the trenches. Washington's focus on its offensive line -- even amid injuries -- paid off Monday night for a Football Team intent on running the ball relentlessly, helping them rack up 152 total rushing yards, with Antonio Gibson (29 carries, 111 yards) serving as the bell cow. J.D. McKissic enjoyed a nice revenge game against his former team, running seven times for 30 yards and a touchdown and catching five passes for 26 yards, which included a reception on a screen for Washington's first touchdown of the night. Washington was unafraid of challenging Seattle up front, repeatedly bashing into the defense with the belief it would produce positive plays. It did, and on one drive in particular -- an 11-play, 73-yard march driven by healthy gains on the ground -- punctuated the difference in ability up front. Washington ran it down Seattle's throat on a key scoring drive and rode the run late, taking marginal gains while bleeding clock, finishing with a dominant win in time of possession and a two-point victory.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO