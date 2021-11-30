ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Krok Show: This Should Scare You!

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden once again has moved the goalpost. First, he kept saying we...

Chris Krok Show: We’re Learning the Greek Alphabet

Casey Bartholomew filled in for Chris on Friday, and there’s a new COVID variant: omicron! We’re back with politicians telling us unrealistic things like not participating in Thanksgiving and black Friday shopping (a little late for that) as well as Christmas. Plus, President Biden has implemented a new travel ban.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Chris Krok Show: SCOTUS Starts New Debate on Abortion

We may be seeing big changes in this country’s law within the next year, as the Supreme Court has opened their debate on abortion laws. Roe v. Wade is also up for debate, and regardless if it is struck down, it does not stop the states from making their own choices on abortion. Chris hopes the justices will come to that decision.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Biden in withering putdown of Trump after it’s revealed former president may have exposed him to Covid

Asked about a shocking new claim that Donald Trump tested positive for Covid-19 before a presidential debate in 2020, Joe Biden had a blunt response.“I don’t think about the former president,” he told a press conference on Wednesday – before calmly turning and walking away.Mr Biden was being asked about a story from an upcoming book by Mark Meadows, Donald Trump’s last presidential chief of staff. In The Chief’s Chief, Mr Meadows recounts that the ex-president – known as “the former guy” in the Biden White House – was departing for a Pennsylvania rally three days before the debate...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Chris Krok Show: Teachers Vilified Without Context

Oftentimes we hear stories and immediately jump to vilification and blame before we hear the full context. It’s happening again in Burleson after a teacher and assistant were arrested for using “improper restraints” on special needs students, but the details won’t be released. So, are we being too quick to blame? We hear from local teachers to gather their perspective on this issue.
BURLESON, TX
Chris Krok Show: A Reminder That Our System Works

Guilty verdicts have been handed to the three men responsible for the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, and justice has been served. It’s a reminder that our justice system is the best in the world! This is not a situation of still having “a long way to go” like Joe Biden suggests, but rather that our system works. Just another case of the jury getting it right.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Chris Krok Show: Fallout from Waukesha

Not a terrorist attack? Well, that won’t stop us from calling this garbage human what he is: a terrorist. Driving through a parade resulting in the death of six people – including an 8-year-old – and the hospitalization of dozens more. And now Milwaukee BLM activists are saying this could be a start of a revolution? Killing kids?! This is what progressivism leads to.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Rolling Stone

The Jan. 6 Committee Is Promising It Has the Goods. We’re About to Find Out

The House Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol has been busy. In the five months since the probe was launched, the committee has issued dozens of subpoenas to high-profile members of former President Trump’s circle, as well as a smattering of other MAGA-affiliated figures involved in the effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election. The process has been fraught for a number of reasons, but revelations that have emerged from Rolling Stone’s conversations with cooperating sources indicate the committee could be sitting on a mountain of material — material that could clarify what...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

As Bannon eyes jail, top Trump aide folds in riot probe

Donald Trump’s former chief of staff Mark Meadows is now cooperating with investigators looking into the January 6th insurrection. His decision comes after Trump ally Steve Bannon was indicted for dodging investigators. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by Juanita Tolliver to discuss the probe.Dec. 1, 2021.
POTUS
Times-Leader

Kyle Rittenhouse is now due another sort of justice

I can tell you with certainty that right now attorneys for newly acquitted defendant Kyle Rittenhouse are working overtime. They are combing through every slanderous statement made about him. Every defamatory comment offered up before any facts were presented in a court of law is now under the microscope. Who...
POLITICS
MSNBC

Omarosa on Trump’s Covid coverup

Former Trump adviser Omarosa Manigault Newman reacts to reports that Donald Trump tested positive for Covid just three days before his first debate with President Biden.Dec. 2, 2021.
POTUS
Vice

Pentagon Blames Biden, Newsom for US Inaction in Breakaway Republic Crisis

Confusingly, the leaders of this land of contradictions—who have said they’re motivated by California governor Gavin Newsom’s mandate that schoolchildren be vaccinated against COVID-19—have asserted that they are not seceding from either the state of California or the United States, but simply refusing to recognize their legal and political authority. (They cite the refusal of San Francisco, a Newsom stronghold, to enforce federal immigration laws as precedent, though that city has not declared itself a republic.) Footage from the council meeting, though, complicates the picture.
U.S. POLITICS
MSNBC

The price Republicans asked Democrats to pay to avoid a shutdown

On the surface, Congress was able to avoid a government shutdown with relatively little drama this week. Facing an inflexible deadline, Democratic and Republican leaders gradually worked toward a solution, confident that an ill-timed crisis would be avoided when all was said and done. With this in mind, the Democratic-led...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Indy100

Cringeworthy video shows ‘MAGA rioter’ sobbing when police asked about Trump

A new viral video is making just about everyone cringe.In the clip, an emotional alleged MAGA rioter is seen starting to cry in front of FBI interrogators as he is being questioned. When asked about former President Donald Trump calling him to Washington D.C the waterworks NBC journalist Scott MacFarlane shared the clip on Twitter. He wrote, “NEW: Court orders release of video of FBI questioning US Capitol breach defendant Daniel Rodriguez. This is a first listen in the interrogation room. He questions election, cites Biden’s rallies and says he’s long been an InfoWars fan.”NEW: Court...
PUBLIC SAFETY

