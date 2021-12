Thanks to the left, the FBI has opened not one, not two, but three investigations into Carroll ISD! The Biden admin is trying to force us to comply! The left is trying to bring down the school districts they say they care about. In response, Carroll ISD is planning to implement a “No Recording” policy to keep conversations from being taken out of context. No one can record anything without the consent of all parties. This is good!

EDUCATION ・ 14 DAYS AGO