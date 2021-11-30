Backlund lifts Flames past Penguins in 7-round shootout

CF% – 67.39%, SCF% – 72.73%, HDCF% – 73.33%, xGF% – 75.29%. It’s a Team Game – It was all Flames from puck drop, especially the top line. The team finished the first with an xGF% of 72.07%. It went throughout the whole game, and especially in the third where they had all the high danger opportunities to themselves (4-0 in CGY favour). All being said the Penguins got lucky too, Johnny Gaudreau hit iron twice in game before finally beating Jarry in the shootout. Penguins were lucky they got a point, and they owe that all to their goaltender.

NHL ・ 3 DAYS AGO