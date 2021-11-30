Backlund lifts Flames past Penguins in 7-round shootout

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Three goals in the first 13 minutes had the Penguins flying high on Friday night. They needed one more in the final 13 minutes just to salvage a point. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s early lead evaporated as Springfield scored four straight goals, and defenseman...
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (TNS) -– As the Pittsburgh Penguins embarked upon a five-day, three-game road trip through Canada, the season was already approaching a critical inflection point. Historically, Thanksgiving has been a pseudo deadline for establishing which teams are contenders and which will be sellers. From 2013-to-2017, for example, 77.5% of...
Calgary Flames centre Mikael Backlund scored his first career shootout goal to clinch his team’s 2–1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday evening. Backlund was the Flames’ seventh shooter in the skills competition. He entered Monday’s game 0-for-7 in shootout attempts in his 14-season NHL career, although he did score on a penalty shot during regulation time in a 4–1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Oct. 19, 2019.
Tristan Jarry has been good this season. That notion was validated Monday afternoon when the NHL named the Penguins goaltender the league’s second star of the week due to his strong play over the previous seven days. Entering the day, he was tied for second in the NHL with three...
FUTURE WATCH UPDATE - 30.11.21. A look at how Flames prospects are doing in their respective leagues. by TORIE PETERSON @ToriePeterson / CalgaryFlames.com. The buzz around the rink following a shootout victory over the Penguins. by CALGARY FLAMES STAFF @NHLFlames / CalgaryFlames.com. 5:37 AM. MIKAEL BACKLUND ON SCORING SHOOTOUT WINNER:
CF% – 67.39%, SCF% – 72.73%, HDCF% – 73.33%, xGF% – 75.29%. It’s a Team Game – It was all Flames from puck drop, especially the top line. The team finished the first with an xGF% of 72.07%. It went throughout the whole game, and especially in the third where they had all the high danger opportunities to themselves (4-0 in CGY favour). All being said the Penguins got lucky too, Johnny Gaudreau hit iron twice in game before finally beating Jarry in the shootout. Penguins were lucky they got a point, and they owe that all to their goaltender.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Andrew Mangiapane and Milan Lucic scored on the power play as the Calgary Flames won their fourth straight road game, 3-2 over the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night. Matthew Tkachuk had a goal, Jacob Markstrom made 40 saves and the Flames improved to an NHL-leading...
PHILADELPHIA - (AP) -- Steven Stamkos and Brayden Point each scored in the shootout and regulation to lift the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night. Mathieu Joseph also scored in regulation for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning, who have won...
ST. LOUIS — Ryan O’Reilly scored the lone goal in a shootout and goalie Jordan Binnington rebounded from a rough start to lift the St. Louis Blues to a 4-3 comeback win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night. St. Louis erased an early three-goal deficit and has won...
