Richardson scores 18, sparks Oregon in 87-47 rout of Montana

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Will Richardson hit 4 of 6 shots from long range and scored 18 points as Oregon shot 66% from the field in an 87-47 rout of Montana on Monday night.

Montana got two free throws from Robby Beasley III with 15:27 left in the first half to trail 11-10, but the Ducks responded with an 11-0 run. Isaac Johnson's layup with 5 seconds left in the half gave Oregon a 46-24 lead at the break. The Ducks cruised through the second half, outscoring the Grizzlies 41-23 over the final 20 minutes.

Oregon snapped a two-game losing streak. The Ducks (4-3) had lost three of their last four coming into the game, with all three losses coming by double digits.

Richardson converted 7 of 10 shots from the field, 4 of 6 from long range, and the Ducks were 31 of 47 as a team. knocking down 9 of 17 3-point attempts. De'Vion Harmon hit 5 of 6 from the field, including all three 3-point attempts, to add 14 points.

Lonnell Martin Jr. scored 12 points on 4-of-9 shooting from 3-point range and was the lone Montana player to reach double-digit scoring. The Grizzlies (4-3) were held to 12-of-46 shooting from the field (26.1%) and were out-rebounded, 41-15.

Oregon faces UC Riverside on Wednesday before opening Pac-12 play Sunday at home against Arizona State.

