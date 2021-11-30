Towns, Edwards push Timberwolves to 100-98 win over Pacers

WASHINGTON - The Washington Wizards beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 115-107 on Wednesday night at Capital One Arena. Here are five observations from what went down... While the Wizards' defense has battled some inconsistency of late, they have still shown the ability to lock down for extended stretches when they need to. They did that in the second half in a win over the Mavs last week and they did it again for the fourth quarter of their victory over the Timberwolves on Wednesday. After giving up 88 points through the first three quarters, the Wizards clamped down to hold Minnesota to 19 points in the fourth.

