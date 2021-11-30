ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woods lifts Grand Canyon past Loyola Marymount 78-72

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Holland Woods had 24 points as Grand Canyon defeated Loyola Marymount 78-72 on Monday night. Jovan Blacksher Jr. added 20 points for the Antelopes.

Taeshon Cherry had 12 points and six steals for Grand Canyon (6-1). Sean Miller-Moore added 10 points and eight rebounds.

Eli Scott had 25 points for the Lions (4-3). Dameane Douglas added 12 points. Keli Leaupepe had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

