ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workouts

Exercise in the Fieldhouse

elkrivermn.gov
 3 days ago

Senior Activity Center Staff Norine Bell will lead this fun and energetic exercise class....

www.elkrivermn.gov

Comments / 0

Related
t-nation.com

The New Exercise Workout Challenge

When you hear "workout challenge," you probably think of training that leaves you panting on the floor and panic-texting your therapist. There's a place for that. But you can also challenge yourself by skilling up. You can learn a new exercise or training method that challenges your mind and your muscles in a whole new way.
WORKOUTS
asapland.com

Benefits of Up-Downs Exercise

1. Helps develop endurance, quickness, coordination, and agility. 4. Enhances explosive power in the upper body, lower body, and trunk. 5. Quickens fast-twitch muscle fiber recruitment for short-term speed & power. 6. Teaches how to ‘explode’ through the up motion (helpful when coming out of the blocks) 7. Provides stimulus...
WORKOUTS
Medical News Today

What is isokinetic exercise?

Isokinetic exercise is a type of strength training in which the speed of the movement remains constant, but the resistance varies. People tend to use specialized exercise machines to perform these exercises. When using an isokinetic exercise machine, a person will maintain a steady rate of motion. However, as they...
WORKOUTS
WCNC

Yoga exercises for the holiday season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This time of year we tend to over eat during the holiday. Gretchen Voth with Charlotte Yoga has some exercises we can do to help with digestion. The holidays reminds us about being thankful and gathering to eat. Stretching and breathing exercises are great ways to help promote circulation and stimulate digestion allowing your body to process big meals.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calories#Fieldhouse#Workout#Senior Activity Center
insidecolumbia.net

The R.I.G.H.T Exercise Program

I t’s the time of year where you’re bombarded with ads for local gyms, infomercials that promise to get you in the best shape of your life and commercials touting effortless weight loss. With countless exercise programs out there, how do you know if yours is the right one?. This...
WORKOUTS
pittsburghquarterly.com

Is There Such a Thing as Exercise Addiction?

Question: I began an exercise program about a year ago? Initially I worked out two or three times a week, but I felt so good that I began exercising five days a week, and now it is every day per week – sometimes twice a day. Lately I feel tired most of the time and am not motivated to workout but feel extremely guilty if I don’t. Could I be addicted to exercise?
WORKOUTS
Pastors.com

Five Exercises for a Happy Heart

One way to develop a healthy heart is to incorporate exercise into your life, such as walking, swimming, or lifting weights. And over time, your commitment to exercise will improve your overall health. But if you want a happy heart, you’ll need an entirely different set of exercises. The Bible...
FITNESS
Columbian

Are You Exercising Too Much?

Many exercisers make the mistake of working out so hard that when they are finished, they are completely exhausted. They may go home or take a nap. Some may reduce their overall activity for the day so that by the end of the day, they may have actually expended less energy than they would have had they not exercised at all.
WORKOUTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
NewsBreak
Music
Seattle Times

How exercise affects your appetite

Does being active make us ravenous afterward and prone to eating more than we perhaps should? Or does it blunt our appetites and make it easier for us to skip that last, tempting slice of pie?. A new study provides timely, if cautionary, clues. The study, which involved overweight, sedentary...
WEIGHT LOSS
t-nation.com

The CrossFit Exercise All Lifters Need

Still think of the muscle-up as just a CrossFit exercise? That's a mistake. Everyone can benefit from it. And the ability to do it right is a sign you've got great relative strength. But the muscle-up could actually be better. The super muscle-up (SRMU) is a strict ring muscle-up that...
WORKOUTS
University of Florida

Benefits of Stretching and Flexibility Exercises

The COVID-19 pandemic has led many of us to alter our usual routines. With such dramatic changes, including access and comfort with going to the gym or fitness centers, we are all more open to negative mental and physical health problems. In addition to regular aerobic physical activity and strength training exercises, stretching is an important part of a fitness routine because it can help with flexibility and range of motion. A well-stretched muscle more easily achieves its full range of motion. This improves athletic performance and functional abilities, such as reaching, bending, or stooping during daily tasks. Stretching can also be a great way to get you moving in the morning or a way to relax after a long day. Activities such as yoga combine stretching and relaxation and improve balance, a wonderful combination. Activities that lengthen and stretch muscles can help you prevent injuries, back pain, and balance problems.
WORKOUTS
beaconseniornews.com

Stress less with these 5-minute exercises

Carols on the radio, twinkling lights and bustling stores are all indicators that the holiday season is quickly approaching. While festive activities and visiting family can make this time of year exciting, shopping for gifts, coordinating schedules and mapping out travel plans can make it extremely stressful. Stress is a...
FITNESS
Babylon Beacon

Exercise and smiles on Walk to School Day

Babylon School District students pounded the pavement with their friends and family members for Walk/Bike to School Day on Oct. 6. Whether riding their bikes or sporting their favorite sneakers,...
BABYLON, NY
TrendHunter.com

AI-Powered Exercise Bikes

The 'CAROL' bike is a piece of exercise equipment for athletes seeking out a way to optimize the amount of time they spend working out from their home. The exercise bike works by adopting a REHIT workout style that will provide riders with the ability to enjoy the benefits of a 45-minute run in as little as eight-minutes and 40-seconds. The bike will warm up the rider and provide just the right amount of recovery time along with cool-down period to maximize benefits.
TECHNOLOGY
WUHF

Expert share winter exercise advice

It's no secret that exercising is good for your health but in cold weather, it can be difficult to find the motivation to get up and get moving during the colder months. Jason Rich, lecturer of exercise science at RIT, joined us on Good Day Rochester with his advice on how to overcome the lack of motivation, what clothing to wear and how to keep yourself safe while exercising.
ROCHESTER, NY
elkrivermn.gov

Catered Lunch and Entertainment by CODA

Back by popular demand! CODA is returning and better than ever! This saxophone/keyboard duet consists of Scott Dorff on soprano, alto, and tenor saxophones, and Malcolm Anderson on piano and keyboard. Come listen to them perform holiday sounds of the season. Enjoy a delicious catered lunch provided by Serrano Brothers...
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy