Arizona State University groups want Kyle Rittenhouse barred from school

 3 days ago
PHOENIX (WBTW) – Four groups at Arizona State University want Kyle Rittenhouse, who described himself during court proceedings as a student at the school, to be permanently kicked out of the institution. Social media posts from Arizona State University’s Students for Justice in Palestine and Students for Socialism ASU...

hotnewhiphop.com

Kyle Rittenhouse Leaves ASU Amid Backlash From Student Body

Kyle Rittenhouse is a controversial figure who draws wildly polarizing reactions depending on who you ask. Rittenhouse was recently found not guilty on all counts in his murder case stemming from the protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Rittenhouse killed two people during those protests and after arguing self-defense, he was able to win his case.
TheDailyBeast

ASU Students Want Kyle Rittenhouse Booted From Online Nursing Class

Several left-leaning student groups at Arizona State University have called on the school to ban Kyle Rittenhouse from an online nursing course, reports The Guardian. Students say they have safety concerns over Rittenhouse, who was acquitted earlier this month after being charged with killing two men and injuring another during BLM protests in Wisconsin. Students for Socialism ASU, Students for Justice in Palestine, the Multicultural Solidarity Coalition, and Mecha de ASU are among the groups calling for his removal. “Our campus is already unsafe as is, and we would like to abate this danger as much as possible,” said a spokesperson for Students for Socialism ASU. “The goal of these demands is to let the ASU administration know that we do not feel safe knowing that a mass shooter, who has expressed violent intentions about ‘protecting property’ over people, is so carelessly allowed to be admitted to the school at all.”
theappalachianonline.com

App State provides support to university community in wake of Kyle Rittenhouse, Ahmaud Arbery trial verdicts

The university is offering support to students, faculty and staff in light of the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict and the verdict in the death of Ahmaud Arbery. Interim Chief Diversity Officer Jamie Parson sent an email to students Wednesday acknowledging that as holiday breaks and preparation for finals are underway, “our nation has again found itself grappling with the implications of divisive trials.”
Fox News

Arizona university students demand administration to 'withdraw' Kyle Rittenhouse: 'killer off our campus'

Several left-leaning student organizations at Arizona State University are demanding that their administration "withdraw" Kyle Rittenhouse from the university. The Arizona State University Students for Socialism, Students for Justice in Palestine, Multicultural Solidarity Coalition, and MECHA de ASU are all calling on the Arizona State University administration to take action against Rittenhouse by withdrawing him from the university and releasing a statement against him.
CBS LA

University Of California, Cal State University Extend 2022 Application Deadlines After Sites Crash

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The University of California and Cal State University systems both extended their 2022 application deadlines to midnight tonight after their sites crashed, leaving prospective students in the lurch. Panicking high school seniors took to social media to plead for help, or commiserate with fellow procrastinators, as the UC and CSU application websites got stuck under the onslaught of demand Monday night. 😭cal state & uc application sites are downnnn why am I such a lazy procrastinator?? but like technically I'm submitting early cuz it's not due until tomorrow — erin (@kaonticreations) November 30, 2021 Its heartwarming to know I'm not...
The Independent

Complaint: UF wants to ax 'critical race' from study title

University of Florida administrators told faculty members they couldn’t used the words “critical” and “race” together in describing a new study, out of fear that it would antagonize state lawmakers who are contemplating a bill to ban critical race theory in state government, according to a grievance filed by the faculty union last week.During a meeting with College of Education faculty in October, an associate dean said the graduate school wouldn’t approve anything with the word “critical” in the title of a curriculum initiative to examine race and anti-racism. Faculty members concluded that Paul Duncan was asking the college...
michiganchronicle.com

Michigan School Gunman Wanted To ‘Murder As Many As Possible’

New disturbing evidence has emerged about the accused gunman in the Michigan school shooting that took place Tuesday (November 30). According to reports, 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley went to Oxford High School with the intention to “murder as many as possible,” as written in a journal entry and recorded cellphone video police found in his backpack.
Best Life

The CDC Just Gave This Update on Vaccinated People Who Get Omicron

While Delta is still dominating, a new variant of COVID has caused panic across the globe. Omicron has been detected in at least 38 countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), who labeled it a "variant of concern" in less than a week. This means that the new variant could be more transmissible than previous variants and evade existing vaccines, but virus experts have warned that they still need a few weeks to determine exactly what course the Omicron variant is going to take. Despite this, rising cases have allowed officials to get more anecdotal information on vaccinated people who are getting hit with this new iteration of the virus.
FOX2Now

Minnesota man tests positive for omicron after visiting NY for convention

MINNESOTA (KDVR) – The Minnesota Department of Health announced Thursday that a man who had traveled to New York City has tested positive for the omicron variant of COVID-19. It’s the second known case of the COVID-19 omicron variant in the nation at this time, reported sister station KRON. The MDH said the variant was found through the variant surveillance program.
