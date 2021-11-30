ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

As omicron variant spreads, China senses vindication over ‘zero covid’ strategy

By Christian Shepherd, Lyric Li Today at
Washington Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs countries begin to reinstate border restrictions over concerns about the omicron coronavirus variant, China is celebrating its decision to stick with strict limits on international travel as part of a “zero covid” strategy. Omicron, first identified in southern Africa, has been labeled a “variant of concern” by the...

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 4

Peter Rimel
1d ago

Who cares? Oh yeah, the left does. Interesting stat - Moderna had $4.91 billion in revenue. Of that, $4.81 billion came from vaccinations. Can’t do opiates anymore, so the vaccines and boosters are the major money makers.

Reply
7
Davey Lievanos
1d ago

The Big Pharmaceutical are either paying or selling stock to our elected Government Officials. You know it.. Look how rich Nancy Pelosi is.. Over 45 years in Office. She just bought a $25 Million home.. 😏🐀😡

Reply(1)
2
