Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines will have their work cut out for them this coming Saturday when they host the Ohio State Buckeyes for the Big Ten East championship. If the Wolverines are going to want to have any chance of prevailing on Saturday, they are going to have to find a way to slow down the Buckeyes dynamic offense that features Heisman favorite C.J. Stroud and a trio of wide receivers who will someday be in the NFL.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO