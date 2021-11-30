Illini 10 better than Irish in Big 10/ACC Challenge
Kofi Cockburn scored a game high 28 points leading the Illini to an 82-72 win over Notre Dame on Monday night in the Big 10/ACC Challenge. Illinois led this game by as many as 16 points and held off a late Fighting Irish comeback to get the win. Freshman Alfonso Plummer scored 21 points in the victory. The win boosts the Illini season record to 5-2.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
