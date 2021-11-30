Medical Moment: eye drops to improve vision

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 69-year-old woman in good health. For a couple of years, I have had increasing trouble sleeping because of having to get up during the night to urinate. It is now four to eight times per night. I am careful not to drink much after early afternoon. I have a healthy diet and get plenty of exercise. My primary physician treated me for overactive bladder, which did not work. I have seen two urogynecologists. They both told me that I am producing way too much urine at night because my antidiuretic hormone levels are very low. They also told me that the medication normally given for that cannot be given to people over 65 due to cardiac side effects. Do you have any ideas? Should I see a kidney specialist? This is seriously affecting my quality of life. I feel that if I have to live with this for the rest of my life, it may be a short one.

HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO