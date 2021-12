Last game: Dayton lost 78-59 to Lipscomb on Wednesday at UD Arena. Austin Peay lost 65-60 to Purdue Fort Wayne on Tuesday. Coaches: Anthony Grant is 79-43 in five season at Dayton. This is the first season for Nate James at Austin Peay. He worked on Mike Krzyzewski’s staff at Duke from 2008 through last season. He was the associate head coach the last four seasons. James also played at Duke, scoring 1,116 points from 1996-2001 and starting for the national championship team in 2001.

DAYTON, OH ・ 14 DAYS AGO