Louisiana Man Sentenced to Prison for Kidnapping and Unauthorized Entry. Marcel N. Dugar, 40, of Iowa, LA, was sentenced on December 1, 2021, to 6 years in prison on one count of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling and 30 years on one count of aggravated kidnapping. These sentences will run concurrently, with the first five years served without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence, and upon release, the defendant will be required to register as a sex offender. The sentences will run concurrently with the time spent for an armed robbery and 1st-degree robbery conviction in 1999.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO