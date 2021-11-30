ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Single mom’s van broke down on I-205, stripped by thieves

By Jenny Young
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On Thanksgiving, Arial Pappas was driving to a friend’s house for dinner when her mini-van broke down on I-205, right off the bridge before Exit 22. Her car’s battery died and she pulled over to the side of the freeway.

She left the van along the shoulder of the highway and made it to Thanksgiving dinner when a friend came and picked her up. Later that night, another friend tried to jumpstart her minivan but it didn’t work.

The next day, Pappas said she called to have the minivan towed. But when the tow truck driver arrived, the van was stripped down to the wheels. She said thieves took the catalytic converter and several other engine parts. Inside the van, the overhead light panel was stolen and the thieves also tried taking the radio.

Thieves stripped Arial Pappas’ minivan of its valuable parts after it broke down on I-205, November 29, 2021 (KOIN)

“They pried the plastic around the radio to try and steal the radio but ended up giving up,” Pappas told KOIN 6 News. “I mean, that’s just life. You have to just take it as it goes and deal with it. So I was more thinking about, like, OK, what’s the next step.”

Pappas, a single mom of a toddler and a 3-year-old, will now have to find a ride to her full-time job. But she’s not letting the financial setback, especially one so close to Christmas, overwhelm her.

“I just have faith that it’s all going to get figured out one way or another,” she told KOIN 6 News.

GoFundMe for Arial Pappas

Portland police officials said more than 1000 vehicles were stolen in October. Though her minivan wasn’t stolen, most of the valuable parts of her car were taken.

Pappas filed a police report but said she doesn’t believe that will do any good.

A friend of hers organized a GoFundMe to help her in some fashion.

Comments / 50

Mr. Always Right
3d ago

Elections have consequences and when you keep voting for Democrats that don't believe in crime and punishment to then criminals will stay on the street! FACT!

Reply(10)
22
Janet Tallan
3d ago

where r the state, county and city police we pay for. if it would have been towed, it would've been cheaper for her and safer for dtivers.

Reply(7)
9
Libtards Are Nazi's
3d ago

Druggies need parts to sell for their drugs. Welcome to Portland where criminals have more rights than law abiding citizens.

Reply
12
 

WashCo police cruiser involved in Hwy 47 crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Washington County police cruiser was hit by another car on Highway 47 in Forest Grove near Sunset Drive Thursday night. Officials are beginning to open Highway 47 after the crash caused it to be fully shut down. The cause of the crash is unknown as well as potential injuries of […]
