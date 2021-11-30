ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Jennifer Aniston, Gabrielle Union, Allison Tolman, Kathryn Hahn Join ‘The Facts of Life’ on ‘Live in Front of a Studio Audience’

By Michael Schneider
New Haven Register
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou take the good, you take the bad, you take them both and there you have: “The Facts of Life.” But there’s no bad, only good — no, make that great — casting here for next week’s “Live in Front of a Studio Audience” remake of the classic 1980s...

www.nhregister.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Lucille Ball’s daughter told Aaron Sorkin to go hard on her mom in biopic

Lucille Ball’s daughter told Aaron Sorkin to “take the gloves off” in his biopic about her famous mother, saying she “wasn’t an easy woman.”. The Oscar-winning director, whose film about Ball hits cinemas next month, made the revelation during an interview with the Hollywood Reporter last week. Sorkin said he...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

‘The Facts of Life' Reboot Special Has a Whole New Cast — Where's the Original Cast Today?

The teen drama The Facts of Life was all about being a teenage girl in the '80s. Even though things are different now because social media didn't exist back then, many of the life lessons the show offered still ring true today. The Facts of Life centered around a group of four girls attending Eastland School in upstate New York. As they deal with all kinds of trials, they're guided in part by a woman named Mrs. Edna Garrett, the housemother of their boarding school.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Live in Front of a Studio Audience

Kevin Hart will take on Gary Coleman's iconic role of Arnold Drummond in the third installment of the ABC's Live in Front of a Studio Audience, which will tackle Diff'rent Strokes and its spinoff The Facts of Life on Dec. 7, executive producer Jimmy Kimmel announced Thursday on Jimmy Kimmel Live! John Lithgow will play Mr. Drummond, Ann Dowd will portray Mrs. Garrett and Damon Wayans will star as Arnold's brother Willis in the Diff'rent Strokes re-creation. The Facts of Life cast is still coming together. Kimmel will again be joined by iconic producer Norman Lear and returning producers Kerry Washington, Will Ferrell, Justin Theroux, Jim Burrows and Brent Miller. “Other than with my family, there’s no place I’d rather be in my 100th year than on a soundstage at Sony with these glorious actors reliving what our company had produced all those years ago and sharing it with the millions of viewers who could use a little laughter,” says Lear. Live in Front of a Studio Audience premiered in May 2019 with All in the Family and The Jeffersons. It returned in December 2019 with Good Times and All in the Family before going on a hiatus due to the pandemic.
TV & VIDEOS
Closer Weekly

Where Are ‘The Facts of Life’ Cast Members Today? Live Reenactment With Jennifer Aniston Announced

The iconic 1980s girls boarding school sitcom The Facts of Life is coming back to life, as Jennifer Aniston, Gabrielle Union and more top stars have signed on for a reenactment special, Live in Front of a Studio Audience, scheduled to air on ABC on December 7, 2021. But what are the ladies of Eastland Academy who played Blair, Jo, Tootie and Natalie on the series up to today?
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Molly Ringwald
Person
Kathryn Hahn
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Person
Norman Lear
Person
Allison Tolman
Person
Gabrielle Union
Person
Bud Yorkin
Person
Kevin Hart
Person
Ann Dowd
Person
Justin Theroux
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Lisa Whelchel
Person
Mindy Cohn
SFGate

Norman Lear and Jimmy Kimmel to Revive ‘Live in Front of a Studio Audience’ With ‘Diff’rent Strokes’ and ‘The Facts of Life’

Here’s what Willis is talkin’ about. Jimmy Kimmel and Norman Lear are bringing back their “Live in Front of a Studio Audience” franchise for a third edition this December, and this time they’ll be taking on the iconic sitcom “Diff’rent Strokes’ and its spin-off, “The Facts of Life.”. Already cast...
TV & VIDEOS
TheWrap

‘Diff’rent Strokes’ Remake Starring Kevin Hart and Damon Wayans to Get ABC’s ‘Live in Front of a Studio Audience’ Treatment

ABC will soon bring remakes of the classic sitcoms “Diff’rent Strokes” and “The Facts Of Life” to screens with a third installment of its “Live in Front of a Studio Audience” franchise. Jimmy Kimmel made the announcement Thursday on his late-night show, saying the “Diff’rent Strokes” update will feature John...
TV & VIDEOS
enstarz.com

Kevin Hart and Damon Wayans to Play Arnold and Willis Live In Front Of A Studio Audience | Sneak Peak Photo Inside

Get ready because ABC's fantastic special 'Live In Front Of Audience' will return on December 7th to do episodes of Facts Of Life and Diff'rent Strokes. Each year the network specials put on two live tv shows created by Normal Lear and this year that have an exceptional cast. Kevin Hart will play Arnold Drummond and Damon Wayans will play Willis Drummond. If that's not big enough John Lithgow will portray the role of Mr. Drummond with Ann Dowd as Ms. Garrett the family's maid.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Facts Of Life#The Works At#Diff Re Nt Strokes#Tandem Productions#T A T Communications#Embassy Communications#Abc
Variety

Juliette Lewis, Ed Begley Jr. and More Join Peacock’s ‘Queer as Folk’ Reboot

“Yellowjackets” lead and Academy Award and Emmy-nominated actress Juliette Lewis will recur as a guest star opposite Ed Begley Jr., Armand Fields, Chris Renfro, Eric Graise, Sachin Bhatt and Benito Skinner on Peacock’s reimagined “Queer as Folk” series. Lewis also joins previously announced recurring guest star, the iconic “Sex and the City” actress Kim Cattrall. The “Queer as Folk” reboot is inspired by the British series of the same name created by Russell T. Davies. It follows a diverse group of friends in New Orleans whose lives are transformed in the aftermath of a tragedy. The show is helmed by creator...
TV & VIDEOS
947wls.com

Jennifer Aniston will play Blair in the upcoming Live “Facts of Life” Episode

New casting has been announced for the upcoming “Live in Front of a Studio Audience” special, and it’s pretty great. Jennifer Aniston will play the snooty rich girl Blair Warner in the “Facts of Life” episode. Gabrielle Union will play Tootie, Kathryn Hahn will play the tough chick Jo, and Allison Tolman, whom you probably wouldn’t recognize, will play Natalie.
TV SERIES
UPI News

Kathryn Hahn says 'Agatha' series will dig more into her character

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Kathryn Hahn discussed her upcoming WandaVision spinoff series titled Agatha: House of Harkness while appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show on Monday. Hahn said Marvel keeps details about the show tight and that she didn't know about the project's full title until it was released to the public.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

Jon Stewart Books Surprise Role In ABC’s ‘Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: Facts Of Life’

Jon Stewart joins ABC’s Live in Front of a Studio Audience that’ll see the characters from Diff’rent Strokes and the Facts of Life back to life by a new, all-star cast of talent. The special airs Dec. 7 at 8 p.m. ET. Stewart will appear as part of the Facts of Life cast in a surprise role. He will work opposite Jennifer Aniston, Kathryn Hahn, Gabrielle Union, and Allison Tolman who will play private school teens from the Facts of Life‘s fictional Eastland School: Blair (originally played by Lisa Whelchel), Jo (Nancy McKeon), Tootie (Kim Fields), and Natalie (Mindy Cohn), respectively. Ann Dowd...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

HBO Unveils ‘Somebody Somewhere’ Teaser (TV News Roundup)

HBO released a teaser for comedy series “Somebody Somewhere,” which debuts Jan. 16, 2022 at 10:30 p.m. and will also be available to stream on HBO Max. The seven-episode series follows a Kansan, Sam (Bridget Everett), who struggles to fit into the hometown mold but finds singing to be her saving grace, the outlet of expression leading her on a journey to discover herself and a community of outsiders who also don’t fit in. The teaser reads “a coming of middle age story” as characters Sam and Joel (Jeff Hiller) sit in a car together, chastising one another and having a...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Kathryn Hahn Addresses Mephisto Theories for Agatha: House of Harkness

After WandaVision made its debut on Disney+ earlier this year, Marvel fans have been curious to see what the future holds for the series' roster of characters. One of the most surprising continuations of the series is that Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) will be getting her own spinoff series, a "dark comedy" called Agatha: House of Harkness. In a recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Hahn broke her silence on House of Harkness — as well as whether or not the series could finally feature Mephisto, the devilish character who fans had speculated at length would appear in WandaVision.
TV SERIES
Variety

Aaron Sorkin Hopes People Will ‘Pay Less Attention to Twitter’ After Watching ‘Being the Ricardos’

Writer-director Aaron Sorkin said there are three things he hopes audiences walk away with after watching his newest film, “Being the Ricardos,” about the lives of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. “Mostly, I want them to have a good time during the two hours that were asked for their attention, realize that the lives of Lucy and Desi were considerably more complicated than Lucy and Ricky and pay less attention to Twitter,” he told Variety. Set in the backdrop of 1950s Hollywood, “Being the Ricardos” examines the complex marriage of the beloved “I Love Lucy” co-stars. The entire film spans one week of...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Nicole Kidman Almost Backed Out of Lucille Ball Role Because ‘Everyone Thinks I’m Not Right’

Nicole Kidman has had something of a rollercoaster ride with her latest project, “Being the Ricardos.” The Aaron Sorkin–directed drama casts Kidman as television icon and “I Love Lucy” star Lucille Ball. Kidman’s casting was met with initial blowback from fans who felt the Oscar winner looked nothing like Ball, and the backlash only accelerated after the film’s trailers led many fans to complain Kidman sounds nothing like Ball either. Then came the film’s enthusiastic first reactions, which heaped praise on Kidman and silenced the outrage. Now Kidman is in the thick of the Oscar race for Best Actress. During a...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy