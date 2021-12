Many fans would have been expecting Celtic to face the Rangers in the Scottish League Cup final, considering the form that Hibernian had been in in recent times. But the game went completely the opposite way as Jack Ross’ side walked out of Hampden Park with a comfortable 3-1 victory through a hattrick from Martin Boyle and will now face Ange Postecoglou’s side next month for the first trophy of the season.

