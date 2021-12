McKissic was carted off the field after suffering an apparent head injury in Monday's game against Seattle, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports. McKissic appeared to hit his head off a defender in the fourth quarter of the game, and he remained down on the field for several minutes after the collision. Prior to his exit, he recorded seven carries for 30 yards and a touchdown and also added five receptions for 26 yards and an additional score. After the game, coach Ron Rivera stated that he did not have an update on McKissic's status, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports. Given that, it's unclear whether McKissic may be ready to suit up for a Week 13 matchup against the Raiders.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO