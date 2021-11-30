ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gay 90’s Disputes Woman’s Claim That She Was Nearly Kidnapped From Minneapolis Bar

Originally published Nov. 29, 2021

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A viral video claims a woman was nearly kidnapped inside a downtown Minneapolis bar — but the business says that’s not true.

Hundreds of thousands of people watched a series of TikTok videos posted over the weekend. In them, a woman says she was at the Gay 90’s on Friday night when a group of people grabbed her and dragged her out of the bar.

The woman believes the group was trying to kidnap and traffic her. She said they eventually gave up, stole her phone and took off.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xbP6w_0d9mMw9U00

(credit: CBS)

She said she told police and reached out to the Gay 90’s for surveillance footage.

Monday, the bar posted on Facebook that they never heard from the woman, and surveillance video shows her leaving on her own.

Minneapolis police told WCCO they do not have a report about the incident.

