Where boys basketball teams in, around Morgan County are playing this week

Here is where teams from around the area are playing this week in boys basketball.

Friday, Dec. 3

Martinsville (1-0) at Greenwood (1-1)

Tip

: 7:30 p.m.

Coaches

: Kip Staggs, 77-106 in 9th year at Martinsville. Joe Bradburn, 61-36 in 5th year at Greenwood, 285-206 in 23rd year overall.

Last outing

: Martinsville defeated Edgewood, 67-53. Greenwood defeated Greenwood Christian, 39-36.

Series last 35 years

: Martinsville, 15-9.

Mooresville (1-1) at Perry Meridian (1-0)

Tip

: 7:30 p.m.

Coaches

: Shabaz Khaliq, 1-1 in 1st year at Mooresville, 215-97 in 14th year overall. Mark James, 29-37 in 4th year at Perry Meridian, 588-320 in 40th year overall.

Last outing

: Mooresville defeated Avon, 72-71. Perry Meridian defeated Southport, 34-30.

Series last 35 years

: Perry Meridian, 4-3.

Last meeting

: Perry Meridian, 42-37, OT, Jan. 26, 2021.

Cascade (0-1) at Monrovia (1-0)

Tip

: 7:30 p.m.

Coaches

​​​​​​​: David Carpenter, 0-1 in 1st year at Cascade. Nick Hinojosa, 1-0 in 1st year at Monrovia.

Last outing

​​​​​​​: Cascade lost to Plainfield, 73-62. Monrovia defeated Eminence, 69-64.

Series last 35 years

​​​​​​​: Monrovia, 23-20.

Last meeting

​​​​​​​: Cascade, 58-46, Dec. 4, 2020.

Eminence (0-1) at North Central (Farmersburg) (0-1)

Tip

: 7:30 p.m.

Coaches

​​​​​​​: Kevin Bradshaw, 0-1 in 1st year at Eminence. Vance Edmondson, 30-43 in 4th year at North Central, 131-137 in 12th year overall.

Last outing

​​​​​​​: Eminence lost to Monrovia, 69-64. North Central lost to Northview, 70-49.

Series last 35 years

​​​​​​​: North Central, 26-13.

Last meeting

​​​​​​​: North Central, 71-50, Mar. 3, 2021, sectional.

Franklin (1-0) at Decatur Central (1-0)

Tip

: 7:30 p.m.

Coaches

​​​​​​​: Adrian Moss, 1-0 in 1st year at Franklin. Bryan Surber, 1-0 in 1st year at Decatur Central.

Last outing

​​​​​​​: Franklin defeated Indian Creek, 72-65. Decatur Central defeated Christel House Manual, 80-53.

Series last 35 years

​​​​​​​: Decatur Central, 12-9.

Last meeting

​​​​​​​: Decatur Central, 55-46, Jan. 19, 2021.

Owen Valley (0-1) at Indian Creek (0-2)

Tip

: 7:30 p.m.

Coaches

​​​​​​​: Jon Neill, 0-1 in 1st year at Owen Valley, 70-76 in 7th year overall. Drew Glentzer, 57-41 in 5th year at Indian Creek, 149-113 in 12th year overall.

Last outing

​​​​​​​: Owen Valley lost to Bloomfield, 80-56. Indian Creek lost to Edinburgh, 80-56.

Series last 35 years

​​​​​​​: Indian Creek, 4-1.

Last meeting

​​​​​​​: Owen Valley, 49-46, Dec. 4, 2020.

Saturday, Dec. 4

Columbus North at Martinsville

Tip

: 7:30 p.m.

Series last 35 years

​​​​​​​: Columbus North, 19-18.

Last meeting

​​​​​​​: Columbus North, 72-43, Dec. 5, 2020.

Terre Haute South at Mooresville

Tip

: 7:30 p.m.

Series last 35 years

​​​​​​​: Terre Haute South, 17-11.

Last meeting

​​​​​​​: Terre Haute South, 53-50, Dec. 5, 2020.

Indian Creek at Greencastle

Tip

: 7:30 p.m.

Series last 35 years

​​​​​​​: Indian Creek, 2-1.

Last meeting

​​​​​​​: Indian Creek, 57-42, Dec. 5, 2020.

Eminence at Danville

Tip

: 8:00 p.m.

Series last 35 years

​​​​​​​: Danville, 1-0.

Last meeting

​​​​​​​: Danville, 85-27, Jan. 3, 2003.