West Hollywood, CA

Hey SoCalendar: Nov 29-Dec 5

By Mike Ciriaco
 3 days ago

Hey SoCal!

If you’re still groggy from Thanksgiving turkey tryptophan and arguing with anti-vaxxer in-laws, then you deserve to blow off some steam. Don’t sweat it, cuz we got you covered with this week’s Hey SoCalendar!

Monday

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hzs3x_0d9mL5rN00

Pucker up for drag’s baddest bitch Rhea Litre for Makeout Mondayz at Rocco’s in West Hollywood.

Tuesday

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xle7o_0d9mL5rN00

Kick off the holiday season with a Christmas Carol at the Ahmanson Theatre, starring Bradley Whitford as Ebenezer Scrooge.

Wednesday

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DI6mu_0d9mL5rN00

Let’s give it up for the ladies, and non-binary humans, at The Chapel’s new lesbian night Worship Wednesdays.

Thursday

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vbw6d_0d9mL5rN00

Celebrate Hannukkah at the Troubadour with Matisyahu’ Festival of Light.

Friday

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=351PZE_0d9mL5rN00

Geek out your weekend with the return of LA Comic Con.

Saturday

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FEdaN_0d9mL5rN00

For family friendly festivities, hit up the Downtown Arcadia Holiday Fair, with shopping, music, Santa for the kids and beer n’ wine booths for the parents.

Sunday

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23wlfk_0d9mL5rN00

And wrap your week by experiencing a South Indian dance performance at Rasa Kalaa: A Bharata Nayyam Margam.

We’ll be back next week more holiday hot spots. Until then, party on SoCal!

