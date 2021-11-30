Hey SoCalendar: Nov 29-Dec 5

Hey SoCal!

If you’re still groggy from Thanksgiving turkey tryptophan and arguing with anti-vaxxer in-laws, then you deserve to blow off some steam. Don’t sweat it, cuz we got you covered with this week’s Hey SoCalendar!

Monday

Pucker up for drag’s baddest bitch Rhea Litre for Makeout Mondayz at Rocco’s in West Hollywood.

Tuesday

Kick off the holiday season with a Christmas Carol at the Ahmanson Theatre, starring Bradley Whitford as Ebenezer Scrooge.

Wednesday

Let’s give it up for the ladies, and non-binary humans, at The Chapel’s new lesbian night Worship Wednesdays.

Thursday

Celebrate Hannukkah at the Troubadour with Matisyahu’ Festival of Light.

Friday

Geek out your weekend with the return of LA Comic Con.

Saturday

For family friendly festivities, hit up the Downtown Arcadia Holiday Fair, with shopping, music, Santa for the kids and beer n’ wine booths for the parents.

Sunday

And wrap your week by experiencing a South Indian dance performance at Rasa Kalaa: A Bharata Nayyam Margam.

We’ll be back next week more holiday hot spots. Until then, party on SoCal!