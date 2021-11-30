Hey SoCalendar: Nov 29-Dec 5
Hey SoCal!
If you’re still groggy from Thanksgiving turkey tryptophan and arguing with anti-vaxxer in-laws, then you deserve to blow off some steam. Don’t sweat it, cuz we got you covered with this week’s Hey SoCalendar!
Monday
Pucker up for drag’s baddest bitch Rhea Litre for Makeout Mondayz at Rocco’s in West Hollywood.
Tuesday
Kick off the holiday season with a Christmas Carol at the Ahmanson Theatre, starring Bradley Whitford as Ebenezer Scrooge.
Wednesday
Let’s give it up for the ladies, and non-binary humans, at The Chapel’s new lesbian night Worship Wednesdays.
Thursday
Celebrate Hannukkah at the Troubadour with Matisyahu’ Festival of Light.
Friday
Geek out your weekend with the return of LA Comic Con.
Saturday
For family friendly festivities, hit up the Downtown Arcadia Holiday Fair, with shopping, music, Santa for the kids and beer n’ wine booths for the parents.
Sunday
And wrap your week by experiencing a South Indian dance performance at Rasa Kalaa: A Bharata Nayyam Margam.
We’ll be back next week more holiday hot spots. Until then, party on SoCal!
