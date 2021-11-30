ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura, CA

Snow N Glow brings winter wonderland to Ventura

By Tracy Lehr
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 3 days ago
Snow N Glow bring winter fun to Ventura
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o6vPc_0d9mKpBf00

VENTURA, Calif. - Holiday lights have transformed the Ventura County Fairgrounds into a winter wonderland.

It's official name is Snow N Glow Holiday Festival.

Visitors can do a lot more than soak in the lights.

They can go tubing down a snowy hill, they can build a snowman, and relax in an igloo.

There are also holiday treats including hot chocolate and s'mores to share.

For ticket information and reservations visit venturasnownglow.com .

The post Snow N Glow brings winter wonderland to Ventura appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12 .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
News Channel 3-12

Toy Drive Car Show cruises into Goleta this Saturday

GOLETA, Calif. - Southcoast Church and The Community Hot Rod Project will host their 2nd annual Toy Drive Car Show this Saturday, December 4th from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The public is welcome, it's free to attend and new unwrapped toys will be collected to support the Unity Shoppe in Santa Barbara. The event The post Toy Drive Car Show cruises into Goleta this Saturday appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
GOLETA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ventura County, CA
Government
Ventura, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Lifestyle
Ventura, CA
Government
County
Ventura County, CA
City
Ventura, CA
Local
California Government
Ventura County, CA
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Wonderland#Newschannel
News Channel 3-12

California coastal areas to see astronomical high tides

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The National Weather Service says the California coast will experience unusually high tides and possible minor flooding through Sunday morning. The astronomical tides, also known as King Tides, will occur each morning, followed by very low tides hours later each afternoon, the weather service said. The peak will be on Saturday. The post California coastal areas to see astronomical high tides appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara County kids 5 to 11 years old preparing for their second dose ahead of the Omicron Variant’s arrival

Earlier this month children finally got to roll their sleeves up to get their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. They had to wait almost a year since the first version of the vaccines became available. The post Santa Barbara County kids 5 to 11 years old preparing for their second dose ahead of the Omicron Variant’s arrival appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy