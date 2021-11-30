Snow N Glow brings winter wonderland to Ventura
VENTURA, Calif. - Holiday lights have transformed the Ventura County Fairgrounds into a winter wonderland.
It's official name is Snow N Glow Holiday Festival.
Visitors can do a lot more than soak in the lights.
They can go tubing down a snowy hill, they can build a snowman, and relax in an igloo.
There are also holiday treats including hot chocolate and s'mores to share.
For ticket information and reservations visit venturasnownglow.com .
