Snow N Glow brings winter wonderland to Ventura

Snow N Glow bring winter fun to Ventura

VENTURA, Calif. - Holiday lights have transformed the Ventura County Fairgrounds into a winter wonderland.

It's official name is Snow N Glow Holiday Festival.

Visitors can do a lot more than soak in the lights.

They can go tubing down a snowy hill, they can build a snowman, and relax in an igloo.

There are also holiday treats including hot chocolate and s'mores to share.

For ticket information and reservations visit venturasnownglow.com .

