EUR/USD Price Testing 1.1300 as Yields Drop, Eying Fed’s Powell

By Forex Crunch
ForexTV.com
 3 days ago

As the US dollar remains sluggish, EUR/USD gains modestly amid caution amid upcoming important data/events. Along...

forextv.com

FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Analysis: Traders seem non-committed near 1.1300 mark, NFP awaited

A modest pickup in the USD demand prompted some selling around EUR/USD on Thursday. Rising bets for a faster Fed rate hike cycle continued acting as a tailwind for the greenback. The downside remains cushioned as traders seemed reluctant ahead of Friday’s NFP report. The EUR/USD pair struggled to capitalize...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Indecisive around 1.1300 despite softer yields, US NFP eyed

EUR/USD pauses two-day downtrend, remains sidelined on the key day. US Treasury yields remain pressured as markets brace for faster Fed tapering, extended PEPP at ECB. Virus woes escalate but with hopes of a cure, China, Russia portray geopolitical fears. ECB’s Lagarde, Eurozone Retail Sales and US ISM Services PMI...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls await US Nonfarm Payrolls, eye 1.30s

USD/CAD is making tracks to the upside with the 1.30s are in sight. The month and weekly targets are clear and Fridays Nonfarm payrolls could be the deciding factor. USD/CAD is on the move and the bulls are in control from a longer-term perspective. The following illustrates the prospects of a run all the way into test the 1,30's in the coming days. However, US Nonfarm Payrolls will be critical in this regard.
MARKETS
ForexTV.com

EUR/USD Price Tumbles to 1.13 amid Risk Aversion, Awaits US NFP

The EUR/USD pair is suspending a two-day downtrend but remains sidelined on an important day. As markets prepare for a faster Fed issuance cut and an expansion of the ECB PEPP, US Treasury bond yields remain under pressure. While the virus problem is escalating, China and Russia are feigning geopolitical fears to find a cure. … Continued.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

EUR/USD Declines Below 1.1300

The EUR/USD declined below the support of the 50 and 100-hour simple moving averages and the 1.1300 level, on Thursday. By the middle of Friday” trading, the rate had found support in the weekly simple pivot point at 1.1282 and recovered to the two SMAs at the 1.1315 level. In...
CURRENCIES
ForexTV.com

Gold Set For Third Weekly Loss On Hawkish Fed Talk

Gold prices rose on Friday, but headed for a third consecutive weekly loss following a more hawkish stance of U.S. Federal Reserve officials on stimulus tapering and interest rate rises. Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,770.26 per ounce, after having hit its lowest in nearly a month on...
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
ForexTV.com

USD/CAD Price Violates 1.2836 Resistance Ahead of US NPF Release

The USD/CAD pair could extend its rise to make a new higher high. The price could resume its uptrend as long as it stays above the median line (ML). A valid breakdown below the median line (ML) and under the uptrend line could invalidate an upside continuation. The USD/CAD price edges higher, and it seems … Continued.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Gold futures climb, end slightly lower for the week

Gold futures climbed sharply on Friday, getting a boost from disappointing monthly U.S. jobs data, but prices still posted a slight loss for the week after settling Thursday at their lowest in more than seven weeks. "Gold has not performed well this week, as we are concerned about the potential of deflation," said James Hatzigiannis, chief market strategist at Ploutus Capital Advisors. The Federal Reserve is set to be more aggressive and with inflation rising, that could "result in the central bank ending asset purchases sooner than we have expected for the next year," he said. "That is why you have not seen that haven appeal gold typically shows." February gold rose $21.20, or 1.2%, to settle at $1,783.90 an ounce. A week ago, the most-active contract settled at $1,785.50.
BUSINESS
ForexTV.com

Bitcoin: Inflating The Prospects Of Deflation

With Bitcoin, deflation could make cost of living more affordable, increasing the attainability of assets for all. The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
CURRENCIES
MarketWatch

Wall Street's 'fear index' shoots to highest level since January as S&P 500 skids lower, Nasdaq sinks toward correction

A measure of implied volatility on Wall Street on Friday touched the highest level since late January as the S&P 500 index headed toward its second consecutive weekly loss. The CBOE Volatility Index jumped by about 24% Friday, trading around 34.6, which would mark the highest level for the index since Jan. 27, according to FactSet data. The index, also known as the VIX, for its ticker symbol, has become well known as Wall Street's "fear index," since it was created in the early 1990s. The VIX itself, which uses S&P 500 options to measure trader expectations for...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD eases towards 1.1300 as yields pause south-run

EUR/USD pares intraday gains during the second positive week since early November. Fedspeak shifts gears over inflation, ECB pushes for extended PEPP. US data stays firmer but Eurozone economics dwindle, yields lick wounds at 10-week low. Fedspeak, US Jobless Claims, Eurozone Unemployment Rate and Omicron news are the key ahead...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Scope for a substantial drop to 1.10 – Westpac

The market has seen a squeeze in EUR/USD off last week’s test of 1.1200. The pair could see another one towards 1.14 but economists at Westpac expect EUR/USD to retest the 1.1200 level, if not the 1.1050/00 area. “This week’s weaker than expected German Oct retail sales underscores the potentially...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Upside could test the 1.1410 level – UOB

In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, the upside bias in EUR/USD could reach the 1.1410 level in the next weeks. 24-hour view: “EUR traded sideways between 1.1301 and 1.1359 yesterday, narrower than our expected range of 1.1260/1.1380. Further sideway-trading appears likely, expected to be within a range of 1.1290/1.1370.”
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD retreats from daily tops around 1.1340s cling to 1.1300

In the last couple of hours, the euro slump continues, seesawing around the 1.1300 figure. Fed’s Bostic and Daly aims for a faster bond taper, Barkin would rather keep the $15B pace. EUR/USD break under 1.1300 could pave the way for a re-test of YTD low at 1.1186. The shared...
CURRENCIES

