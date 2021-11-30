Screening held for movie directed by a Colorado Springs police officer

A screening was held on Monday night for a film that was directed by Colorado Springs police officer, Steven Sabell.

The movie is called "Dead Right There." According to the film's Facebook page , it's about a police officer who struggles to stay grounded as the justice system fails a victim of addiction and domestic abuse.

"The amount of people who are coming out to support the film is fantastic," said Sabell, "You know I thought it was going to be a little bit more controversial of a piece being that its a bit police oriented but um ultimately it drew even more people out of the woodwork."

The movie was shown twice at Kimball's Peak Three Theater in Colorado Springs and was followed by Q&A with the filmmakers.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube

Social media: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter