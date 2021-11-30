ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Screening held for movie directed by a Colorado Springs police officer

By Caitlin Sullivan
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DXYtO_0d9mKYNQ00

A screening was held on Monday night for a film that was directed by Colorado Springs police officer, Steven Sabell.

The movie is called "Dead Right There." According to the film's Facebook page , it's about a police officer who struggles to stay grounded as the justice system fails a victim of addiction and domestic abuse.

"The amount of people who are coming out to support the film is fantastic," said Sabell, "You know I thought it was going to be a little bit more controversial of a piece being that its a bit police oriented but um ultimately it drew even more people out of the woodwork."

The movie was shown twice at Kimball's Peak Three Theater in Colorado Springs and was followed by Q&A with the filmmakers.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube

Social media: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Entertainment
Colorado Springs, CO
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Q A#Roku#Firetv#Appletv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

Teen dead after exchanging gunfire with ex-police officer

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — Police say a 17-year-old boy was fatally shot while exchanging gunfire with a former police officer in suburban Denver. Investigators believe the shooting happened after the 36-year-old former officer got into an argument with a group of teens over careless driving in a residential neighborhood in Aurora Wednesday night. Police say that, sometime during the argument, both the 17-year-old and the former officer pulled out guns and fired shots at each other. The former officer was also shot but was expected to survive. His name was not released but police said he used to work for the police department in Greenwood Village, another Denver suburb.
AURORA, CO
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
738K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy