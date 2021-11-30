To report Section V hockey scores: Coaches or team representatives are asked to send Section V hockey scores as soon as possible by emailing sports@democratandchronicle.com . Please include a name and contact number.

The Section V hockey scores for the 2021-22 season will be listed below by date.

Section V hockey scores for Thursday, Dec. 2

Hockey

Monroe County

Portside Royals 9, Irondequoit 0

P (1-1): Frank Grad 3 goals, 2 assists; Ryan Plouffe 3 goals, 4 assists; Matt Grome 1 goal; Zack Richards 1 goal; Evan Bovee 1 goal; Liam Bischoping 21 saves.

I (0-3): Ryan Petzing 32 saves.

Churchville-Chili 8, Greece Storm 7

CC (2-0): Parker Farnham scores game winner with 45 seconds left; Trey Eberhart 4 goals; Gavin Carr 1st varsity goal; Max McKay 2 goals (PS), 1 assist.

Greece is 1-1.

Section V hockey scores for Tuesday, Nov. 30

Webster Schroeder 5, WFL Panthers 3

WS (1-0): Ryan McInerny 1 goal, 4 assists; Jason Simons 1 goal, 2 assists; Peyton Sanfilippo 19 saves.

WFL (0-1): Ryan Brown 1 goal, 1 assist; Jace Ingram 30 saves.

Batavia Notre Dame United 6, Aquinas 3

BNDU (1-0): Vincent DiRisio 2 goals, 2 assists; Ronin Hofmaster 2 goals, 1 assist; Gavin Schrader 1 goal, 3 assists; Andrew Kasmarek 1 goal, 1 assist; Frank Falleti Jr. 26 saves; Courtney Schum 6 saves.

A (1-1): Kevin Howse 1 goal, 1 assist; CJ Mangone 1 goal; Iesa Mohammed 2 assists; Connor Mangone 1 goal, 1 assist; Andrew Gatti 35 saves.

Penfield 4, Portside Royals

Pen (1-0): Sam Smock 2 goals; Owen Fox 2 assists; Sean Walsh 1st career goal; Jake Weiss 1 goal; Dom Andrade 23 saves.

Port (0-1): Frank Grad 1 goal.

Webster Thomas 3, Canandaigua 2 (OT)

WT (1-0): Joey Cresimanni OT winner; Dylan LaChance 1 assist.

Canandaigua is 1-2.

Victor 5, Fairport 2

V (1-0): Colin McNamara 2 goals, 1 assist; Simon Kowal 1 goal; Charlie Romeis 1 goal; Aiden Cox-Bagley 1 goal; Cam Beal 13 saves.

F (0-1): Dylan Harvey 1 goal; Alex Goldan 1 goal; Ralston McLean 32 saves.

Churchville-Chili 9, Irondequoit 0

C-C (1-0): Tyler Eberhart 3 goals, 1 assist; Max McKay 3 goals, 1 assist; Trey Eberhart 1 goal, 2 assists; Carter Dovidio 1 goal; Gavin Car 3 assists; Liam Letters 23 saves.

I (0-2): Will Napierala 33 saves.

Brighton 2, Hilton 2

B (0-0-1): Hayden Meehan 1 goal; Peter Burslem 1 goal; Madeline Eaton 27 saves.

H (0-0-1): Braden O’Neill 1 goal; Evan Fish 1 goal; Chris Sidoti 23 saves.

Greece Storm 2, Gates/Wayne/EI/Wheatland 0

G (1-0): Josh Kimble 1 goal; Casey Cole 1 goal; Kaden Fioreca 25 saves.

G/W/EI/W (0-1): Charles Healey 32 saves.

Section V hockey scores for Saturday, Nov. 27

Non-league

Bethlehem 3, Canandaigua 2

CA: Griffin Harvieux 1 goal; Gordy Fackelman 1 goal; Dom Spychalski 1 assist; Shae Joseph 1 assist; Maddox Smith 1 assist; Charlie Fuller 27 saves.

B: William Bievenue 3 goals.

Iroquois 13, Geneseo/Avon/Livonia 4

G/A/L (0-1): Christian Rumfola 2 goals; Shane Melead 1 goal, 3 assists; AJ Agosto 2 assists; Jack Ruter 1 goal; Nicholas Lipome 27 saves; Nathan McDonald 13 saves.

Monroe County

Aquinas 10, Irondequoit 0

A (1-0): Kevin Howse 3 goals; CJ Mangone 3 goals, 2 assists; Connor Carey 1 goal; Will Kennard 1 goal; Iesa Mohammed 1 goal, 2 assists; Tony Terrana 2 assists; Joe Montinarelli 1 goal; Connor Mangone 1 assist; Andrew Gatti 18 saves.

I (0-1): Ryan Petzing 11 saves; Joel Reeves 14 saves.

Section V hockey scores for Friday, Nov. 26

Ice hockey

Non-league

Canandaigua 3, Burnt Hills/Ballston Spa 1

CA (1-0): Griffin Harvieux 1 goal, 2 assists; Dom Spychalski 2 goals, 1 assists; Gordy Fackelman 1 assist; Shae Joseph 1 assist; Ethan Palmer 22 saves.

BH/BS: Jack Scalise 1 goal.

