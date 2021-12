How to use cloud training resources to scale up your training capacity. Whether you are an algorithm developer in a growing startup company, a data scientist in a university research lab, or a kaggle hobbyist, there may come a point in time when the training resources that you have onsite no longer meet your training demands. In this post we target development teams that are (finally) ready to move their machine learning (ML) workloads to the cloud. We will discuss some of the important decisions that need to made during this big transition. Naturally, any attempt to encompass all of the steps of such an endeavor is doomed to fail. Machine learning projects come in many shapes and forms and as their complexity increases so does the undertaking of making such a significant change as migrating to the cloud. In this post we will highlight what we believe to be some of the most important considerations that are common to most typical deep learning projects.

