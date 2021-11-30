ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

New COVID omicron variant ‘not a cause for panic,’ Biden says

By Laura Olson
Ohio Capital Journal
Ohio Capital Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12KlXl_0d9mI7ns00

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden sought to reassure Americans on Monday about the latest COVID-19 variant, describing it as “a cause for concern, not a cause for panic.”

Biden did not announce any new travel restrictions or other federal actions during his brief remarks from the White House.

Instead, he urged Americans to get a booster shot to increase their immunity against COVID-19 — and to be patient while scientists gather more data on what exactly the new omicron variant will mean.

“We have the best vaccine in the world, the best medicines, the best scientists, and we’re learning more every single day,” Biden said. “We’ll fight this variant with scientific and knowledgeable actions and speed, not chaos and confusion.”

The White House already had restricted travel from eight nations, including South Africa, which first identified the new variant.

Other countries also have restricted travel as cases involving the new variant have been detected in a growing number of countries, including Canada and parts of Europe.

So far, U.S. public health officials say they believe the current COVID-19 vaccines will provide protection against the new variant. But it likely will take several weeks to gather data on how the mutations in the new variant make it easier to transmit or cause more serious disease.

Biden said his administration will share the information it gathers “candidly and promptly.” He also said that top health officials are working with the three authorized vaccine manufacturers to ensure they are preparing in case they need to tweak their products to adapt to the variant.

The president also said he will be announcing on Thursday a detailed strategy for fighting the  COVID-19 pandemic throughout the winter, including more widespread vaccinations, boosters and testing.

“We have moved forward in the face of the delta variant,” Biden said, referencing the variant that caused a surge in infections over the summer. “And we move forward now in the face of the omicron variant as well.”

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post New COVID omicron variant ‘not a cause for panic,’ Biden says appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal .

Comments / 0

Related
Ohio Capital Journal

Biden unveils plan to blunt potential COVID surge this winter

WASHINGTON — Reimbursements for at-home rapid COVID-19 tests. Tougher testing requirements for international travelers. More emergency response teams to aid states combating infection spikes. And another big push to get Americans vaccinated. Those are the latest steps to fight COVID-19 that President Joe Biden announced Thursday, after to senior administration officials briefed reporters Wednesday night on […] The post Biden unveils plan to blunt potential COVID surge this winter appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ohio Capital Journal

Vaccine mandate for health care workers halted nationwide by Louisiana judge

WASHINGTON — A federal judge in Louisiana on Tuesday issued a ruling blocking nationwide the Biden administration mandate requiring millions of health care workers be vaccinated against COVID-19. A suit challenging the mandate was led on behalf of multiple states by Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, a Republican, and U.S. Judge Terry Doughty granted the […] The post Vaccine mandate for health care workers halted nationwide by Louisiana judge appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
LOUISIANA STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Federal health officials open up access to COVID-19 booster shots to all U.S. adults

WASHINGTON — Federal health officials on Friday moved to expand access to COVID-19 booster shots to all American adults, in an effort to bolster protection against infections as case counts rise again across the United States. Officials with the Food and Drug Administration on Friday morning authorized booster shots for anyone over age 18 who […] The post Federal health officials open up access to COVID-19 booster shots to all U.S. adults appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Kamala Harris’s top adviser to leave office after talk of White House rift

Symone Sanders, the chief spokesperson and senior adviser to vice president Kamala Harris, is leaving the White House at the end of the year.The 31-year-old had served the Joe Biden administration for three years, beginning with the 2020 presidential campaign. Ms Sanders was also the national press secretary for senator Bernie Sanders’ 2016 presidential campaign."Symone has served honourably for three years," a source familiar with the matter told CNN. "The president and vice president are grateful for Symone's service and advocacy for this White House. She is a valued member, a team player, and she will be missed. We are...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Michigan election official who refused to certify result for Biden dies of Covid

A local elected official in Michigan who refused to certify the 2020 election result and President Joe Biden’s victory has died of Covid-19. William Hartmann sat on the board of canvassers for Wayne County, which includes heavily Democratic Detroit. Last year, he and fellow Republican member Monica Palmer initially voted against certifying the election results, creating a tie on the board. They later reversed course and certified the election results and Mr Hartmann said he did so after assurances there would be a post-election audit. This came despite the fact that Mr Biden beat former President Donald Trump overwhelmingly...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS Pittsburgh

West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin To Support Effort To Overturn Vaccine Requirement For Businesses

By: KDKA-TV News Staff WASHINGTON (KDKA) – West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin said overnight that he will support a Republican effort to overturn President Joe Biden’s vaccination requirement for larger businesses. That bill is expected to get a vote on the Senate floor next week. Senator Manchin said in a statement, “Let me be clear, I do not support any government vaccine requirement on private businesses. That’s why I have co-sponsored, and will strongly support a bill to overturn the federal government vaccine requirement for private businesses.” All 50 Senate Republicans are supporting the effort, so with support from the Democrat, it will give them enough votes to pass a resolution to end the requirement. The resolution would still need to pass the House but it would likely be vetoed by President Biden.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
The Independent

Biden announces ‘free’ at-home Covid tests – but there’s a catch

Americans with private medical insurance will be able to have the costs of at-home Covid-19 testing kits reimbursed by their insurers as part of a series of actions from Joe Biden’s administration to bolster the US against the coronavirus pandemic as the public health crisis enters a third year.The new policy will not cover upfront costs for such rapid at-home kits, which can range from $10 to $25. Instead, the roughly 150 million Americans with private insurance plans must file claims with their insurance providers to be reimbursed for the cost of at-home testing. Private insurers already cover in-office...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Covid#Europe#Americans#The White House
ABC 15 News

President Biden says he has a cold, not COVID-19

President Joe Biden told reporters Friday that he is suffering from a cold. Biden, 79, was asked about his health after sounding hoarse while giving a speech about the November jobs numbers. He said he doesn't have COVID-19, adding that he is routinely tested for the virus. "What I have...
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Symone Sanders, a top Kamala Harris adviser, resigning amid signs of VP office disarray

Symone Sanders, a senior adviser to Vice President Harris and her chief spokesperson, will depart at the end of the year, in a sign of growing turmoil within the office. Sanders is the second top Harris aide to announce her departure in less than a month. Just two weeks ago, it emerged that Harris Communications Director Ashley Etienne had resigned. Harris has been plagued by poor approval ratings and questions from Republican critics about her competence.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Biden’s COVID failure

“I will end this,” then-candidate Joe Biden promised during his second presidential debate with President Donald Trump. “220,000 Americans dead — anyone who is responsible for that many deaths should not remain as president of the United States of America.”. Biden's presidency has now run as long as Trump had...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Washington Examiner

Biden’s COVID campaign promises have aged terribly

It’s not exactly shocking when a politician’s campaign promises don’t materialize after they take office. But when it comes to something as serious as the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s certainly fair to hold our elected officials to their word — and when we apply that to President Joe Biden, his COVID campaign promises have aged terribly.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WashingtonExaminer

Biden's winter COVID-19 policy: Safety vs. freedom

In a Thursday speech about his winter COVID-19 policies, President Joe Biden expressed his hope for an end to the political divide that various coronavirus mandates have brought. But as Doug McKelway reports, forces more powerful than politics (specifically a natural yearning to be free) suggest the political divide may not end, neither in the United States nor in many other countries wracked by COVID-19 policy divides and protests.
U.S. POLITICS
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Capital Journal

1K+
Followers
928
Post
340K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ohio Capital Journal is a hard-hitting, independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to connecting Ohioans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Journal combines Ohio state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled, progressive commentary. All those cheesy journalism aphorisms about reporters being the eyes and ears of the people in the halls of power? We believe them, deeply. We also deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Ohioans. The Ohio Capital Journal is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Ohio Capital Journal retains editorial independence.

 https://ohiocapitaljournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy