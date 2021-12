FORT WORTH, TX.—Everything is big in Texas. The size of the state. The expansive population. The magnitude of work Duke put in to ensure a victory against Alabama. This weekend, four Blue Devils returned to their home state as Duke trekked to The Lone Star State to battle the Crimson Tide. After registering three wins to open the season, the team came ready to reign the court and exert itself on a larger national stage at the Maggie Dixon Classic. Duke won 74-71 to best Alabama, and evidently, it was no easy game for either team Sunday afternoon at Schollmaier Arena.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO