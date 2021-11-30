ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donovan Mitchell scores 30 as Jazz blow past Portland, 129-107

By Dana Greene
 3 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points, Rudy Gobert had 21 points and 16 rebounds, and the Utah Jazz beat the Portland Trail Blazers 129-107 Monday night.

Jordan Clarkson added 22 points for Utah, which used quick passes and spacing to make 19 3-pointers and shot 53 percent from the field a game after making a season-high 20 3’s. The Jazz matched their season high with 46 made field goals.

“It’s no secret I haven’t been shooting the ball well,” said Mitchell, who made 12 of 20 shots from the field. “Just trusting my work, trust everything I’ve been doing, nights like this will happen as long as I keep putting the work in and go from there.”

Anfernee Simons scored a season-high 24 points and Jusuf Nurkic also had 24 as the Trail Blazers fell to 1-10 on the road this season.

Utah’s Royce O’Neale missed his second straight game with a sprained ankle, and Joe Ingles had 14 points, four 3-pointers and six assists in his place. Clarkson made six shots from beyond the arc.

“As you spread it out and make some shots all of a sudden lanes open up,” head coach Quin Snyder said. “In those situations, the ball doesn’t have to move. You just have to lay it in, and I’m good with that too.”

Portland’s Norman Powell was out with a right thigh bruise. Simons had a sparkling offensive performance, but the Trail Blazers didn’t get much from their star Damian Lillard to counter Utah’s offensive prowess.

After making two of his first three shots, the former Weber State star made only made two more buckets on nine attempts. Lillard has gone 16 for 45 over his last three games.

“We really just wanted to make his life a little harder,” Rudy Gobert said about Lillard. “We wanted to force him to drive into me and make sure we don’t give up easy 3s and keep him off the free-throw line.”

Utah’s defensive plan centered on getting the ball out of Lillard’s hands to make someone other than him or CJ McCollum make shots. Quick hands and flashing into the passing lanes paid dividends for the Jazz, who have won six of eight.

Ingles made back-to-back 3-pointers to cap a 16-3 Utah run to start the second half. Mitchell pushed the Jazz to a 21-point lead on a variety of floaters, layups and dunks. His 6-foot tear-drop in the lane made it 85-64 with 4:03 left in the third quarter, Utah’s ninth consecutive scoring possession.

But the Trail Blazers caught fire from deep as well and cut the lead to 94-84 entering the final period. The two teams combined for 15 of 24 from 3-point range, and the Jazz set a season high with 41 third-quarter points.

The Jazz are now off until Friday when they host Boston.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

