Local Purple Heart chapter to honor front line personnel

MOPH

Muskogee's chapter of the Military Order of the Purple Heart is hosting an awards banquet/luncheon at noon Thursday at Catfish Ranch.

Donald Nichols, commander of Jack C. Montgomery Chapter 617, said the luncheon is a chance for the chapter to honor front line personnel that aid veterans and chapter members.

"One of our goals was to recognize a doctor and nurse at the VA hospital, so we're doing that," Nichols said. "We'll be recognizing a Rookie of the Year from the Muskogee Police Department, and we'll be recognizing our Patriot of the Year."

Dr. Kenneth Argo and Registered Nurse Alyssa Lynch at the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center will be recognized as the chapter's Doctor and Nurse of the Year, respectively, along with Officer Evan Hendricks as the MPD Rookie of the Year. Paul Braun is the chapter's Patriot of the Year.

Chapter 617 is in its first year, branching off from Tahlequah Chapter 641 in October. Region V Commander Ralph Carter and Region V Adjutant Gus Wittschack will also be at the luncheon to officially recognize the chapter into the national order.

"There's a ceremony that you do when you establish a new chapter," Nichols said. "(Carter) will be participating in the ceremony to get us officially going. We've been going for the last three months, but he'll be in town to ordain us."

To be a member of the Order, all persons of good moral character who are awarded the Purple Heart Medal by the United States government and are active duty, or have an honorable or general discharge, are eligible for active membership.

Nichols is not new to commanding a chapter. He was the commander of the Tahlequah chapter until opening the Muskogee chapter.

"I have been commander of the Tahlequah chapter for the last 10 years," he said. "We built a memorial over there and got the VA hospital here named after Jack C. Montgomery. We also set up a scholarship for veterans over there.

"So most of the folks that I have in this chapter came with me, so we're doing well."

If you go

WHAT: Military Order of the Purple Heart awards luncheon.

WHEN: Noon Friday.

WHERE: Catfish Ranch, 2250 S. 32nd St.

COST: $15.

NOTE: If you will be attending, it is asked to please arrive no later than 11:45 a.m.