Colorado Springs, CO

25 Nights of Electric Safari start Dec. 3 at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

By Dani Birzer
 3 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS – Over 50 acres of lights, 60 light sculptures, city nightsky views and the sound of roaring lions means one thing! The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s Colorado Springs: Electric Safari is back for its 31st year in 2021.

The event will begin Friday, Dec. 3, through Sunday, Dec. 5, and continue Friday, Dec. 10, through Saturday, Jan. 1, excluding Christmas Eve. Members and their accompanying paying guests are granted early admission with a reserved ticket from 4:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.

General admission is from 5:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. All safaris will end at 8:30 p.m.

The event is free for CMZoo members, and members can attend as often as they’d like. Advance timed tickets are required for members and the general public and can be acquired here .

This year, the new addition to the Electric Safari will be larger-than-life illuminated animal inflatables, perfect for photos.

Santa Claus will be in Safari Lodge from Friday, Dec. 3, until Thursday, Dec. 23, to hear your Christmas wishes and pose for free photos. The Mountaineer Sky Ride will be open (weather-permitting) for an extra special way to take in the Colorado Springs night sky.

There will be paid feeding opportunities with CMZoo’s famous giraffe herd and budgie flock. Exhibits such as the following will also be open during the event: Water’s Edge: Africa, the giraffe barn, the elephant and rhino barn, the African lion relaxation room, Rocky Mountain Wild (except grizzly bears), Asian Highlands, Scutes Family Gallery and Budgie Buddies.

Grizzly Grill, Cozy Goat, Pizza with a View and Elson’s will be open to serve food and the Thundergod gift shop is open serving hot cocoa. Guests are invited to roast s’mores and sip hot cocoa at Rocky Mountain BBQ Co on Saturdays and Sundays. Dippin’ Dots in Rocky Mountain Wild will be open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays to serve hot cocoa.

In 2019 and 2020, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s Electric Safari was named third Best Zoo Lights in the nation the last two years, by USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards and has again been nominated for 2021.

Want to vote? Click here starting between now until Monday, Dec. 6, at 10:00 a.m. Winners will be announced on Friday, Dec. 17.

