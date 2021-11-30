ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Court finds Mazda Australia misled customers on refunds for faulty vehicles

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q3w6x_0d9mFI2J00

(Reuters) - An Australian federal court has found that the local unit of Japanese automaker Mazda Motor Corp misled customers over their rights, the country’s competition regulator said on Tuesday.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission started court proceedings against Mazda in October 2019 in a case involving seven different Mazda vehicles and 10 customers.

It said the court found that Mazda made 49 separate false or misleading representations to nine consumers, who sought refund or replacement after facing serious and recurring faults with their vehicles within a year or two of purchase.

Mazda either ignored or rejected the claims of the customers and told them that the only available remedy was another repair, the ACCC said.

“Mazda’s conduct towards these consumers was not just appalling customer service as noted by the judge, it was a serious breach of the law,” ACCC Chair Rod Sims said in a statement.

Mazda Australia said it was carefully considering the federal court finding, but declined to comment further.

The court, however, dismissed the regulator’s allegations that Mazda engaged in “unconscionable conduct” in its dealings with these customers. It will decide on penalties and other orders sought by the ACCC at a later date.

Comments / 0

Related
The Car Connection

Mazda recalls most models for faulty fuel pump

A fuel pump failure has prompted Mazda to recall 121,038 vehicles across its lineup, the NHTSA disclosed on Monday. The impeller in low-pressure fuel pumps can deform, causing the pump to fail and the affected vehicles to not start or to stall at low speeds and, in rare instances, at high speeds, Mazda explained. The engine stall could increase the risk of a crash.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Federal Court Rules That Mazda Lied To Its Customers

Mazda, like every other major manufacturer, is always looking to improve. It has come up with life-saving technologies, and vehicles like the CX-30 offer a premium experience at a price within reach of many buyers. Newer models like the Mazda CX-50 are sure to lure in more customers with their dashing design, impressive innovations, and remarkable reliability. But in Australia, the Japanese auto giant may soon be losing some customers. According to a ruling by the Federal Court in the Australasian country, Mazda misled consumers about their rights to a refund or a replacement vehicle. According to News.com.au, nine customers were mistreated after discovering issues with their cars within the first couple of years of ownership.
CARS
Aviation Week

U.S. DOT Fines Air Canada $4.5M Over Customer Refunds

WASHINGTON—Air Canada was fined $4.5 million by the U.S. Transportation Department (DOT) for “extreme delays” in providing customer refunds during the COVID-19 pandemic. The penalty was the largest ever levied against an airline by the DOT’s Office of Aviation Consumer Protection (OACP). U.S... Subscription Required. U.S. DOT Fines Air Canada...
ECONOMY
WGN Radio

Mazda recalls over 120,000 vehicles due to potential fuel pump failure increasing risk of crash

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has released the following: Fuel Pump May Fail Fuel pump failure may cause an engine stall, increasing the risk of a crash. NHTSA Campaign Number: 21V875000 Manufacturer Mazda North American Operations Components FUEL SYSTEM, GASOLINE Potential Number of Units Affected 121,038 Summary Mazda North American Operations (Mazda) is recalling certain 2018 Mazda3, Mazda6, […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Japanese#Mazda Motor Corp#Accc#Mazda Australia
electricvehiclesresearch.com

SEA Electric Trucks Claim Heavy Vehicle Industry Australia Award

The SEA Electric Australian produced range of all-electric trucks has edged out stout competition to claim the prestigious Heavy Vehicle Industry Australia (HVIA) Product Innovation Award for 2021. Launched earlier this year, the SEA 300 EV and SEA 500 EV model trucks represent the first comprehensive battery electric powered truck...
ECONOMY
CleanTechnica

Western Australia’s Electric Vehicle Transition & Leadership Highlighted At iDriveWA

Western Australia turned up in droves to join the global transition to electric transport on November 4th at the second annual “iDriveWA: Towards Zero Emissions Conference and Exhibition” at the Driver Risk Management center near the Perth Airport in Western Australia. Western Australia (WA) may have a reputation for being...
CARS
Cheddar News

Lamborghini CEO on Record 2021 Deliveries, Transitioning Fleet to Hybrid by 2024

Stephan Winkelmann, president of Bugatti Automobiles and CEO of Lamborghini, stopped by Cheddar to talk about Lamborghini's 2021 success after the luxury automaker set a company sales record on more than 6,9000 vehicles delivered. With climate change top of mind for the auto industry, Winkelmann also talked about Lamborghini's commitment to hybridizing its entire fleet. Still, when it comes to supercars, the legacy brand isn't quite ready to give up gasoline power, and according to the CEO, three new combustion engine vehicles will be available in 2022.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mazda
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Australia
MotorBiscuit

Woman Attacks Tesla Model 3 at Charging Station After Mistakenly Thinking Owner Stole Electricity

Conflict is an all too common occurrence with drivers. People let their anger get the best of them when encountering difficult situations on the road. Recently, a car-related conflict took a very unusual turn when a woman attacked a Tesla Model 3 at an electric vehicle charging station. She mistakenly thought that the owner of the Tesla stole electricity.
PUBLIC SAFETY
OilPrice.com

Big Auto CEO: Rush For Electrification Could End In Tears

Amid a veritable race among carmakers to become fully electric before everyone else, the chief executive of Stellantis has warned that this race could end in tears. In an interview with Reuters this week, Carlos Tavares said the pressure on carmakers to move to an all-electric output would put under threat jobs and the quality of the vehicles they manufacture.
BUSINESS
themountvernongrapevine.com

BBB Scam Alert: Tracking Code Trick Costs Online Shoppers

This holiday shopping season, BBB Scam Tracker has received numerous reports about shipping tricks that scammers use to steal from online shoppers. The con artists are exploiting PayPal’s polices by delivering incorrect items and using stolen tracking numbers. How the Scam Works:. People are shopping online and are finding amazing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
travelmole.com

Air Canada to pay USD4.5 million for US customer refund delay

Air Canada has finally agreed to pay out for long delayed refunds to US customers. In settling with the U.S. Department of Transportation, the carrier will pay $4.5 million, the largest ever restitution to the DOT’s Office of Aviation Consumer Protection. The agency had sought up to $25 million after...
ECONOMY
plasticsnews.com

Avient finds sustainable answers for customers

Avient Corp. has been busy in 2021 commercializing new products that are sustainable while meeting customer needs. Earlier this year, Avon Lake, Ohio-based Avient debuted Rejoin-brand post-consumer masterbatch colorants for polyolefin packaging. The colorants are made with post-consumer polyolefin as a carrier resin. Officials said the material was developed in...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Meta dismisses FTC antitrust lawsuit as 'speculation' in latest filing

Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. attempted again to undercut the Federal Trade Commission's antitrust lawsuit against the social media giant with its latest federal court filing Wednesday. "[R]ather than plead facts that could show monopoly power, [FTC] relies on inapposite statistics and admitted assumptions to dress up conclusory speculation," Meta said in a filing. "The FTC still has not identified a single commercial actor, anywhere, that recognizes a [personal social networking services] market as defined, much less tracks PSNS usage in a way that might permit assessment of market shares." The FTC sued then-Facebook for engaging in an illegal "buy or bury" scheme by snapping up rivals Instagram and WhatsApp.
BUSINESS
North Platte Post

FTC: $1.8M in refunds sent to victims of telemarketing scheme

The Federal Trade Commission is sending 71,899 checks totaling more than $1.8 million to consumers, including many older Americans, tricked into paying for supposedly free in-home medical alert devices. The money comes from a settlement with New York-based Lifewatch, Inc. TheFTC’s complaint, filed jointly with the Florida Attorney General’s Office,...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

237K+
Followers
248K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy