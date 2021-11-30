Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand suspended 3 games
Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand was suspended three games by the NHL on Monday for slew footing Oliver Ekman-Larsson on Sunday.
The incident occurred in the first period of Boston’s 3-2 win over Vancouver. No penalty was called on the play. Marchand tallied a goal and assist in the win.
Marchand has 24 points (nine goals, 15 assists) in 18 games this season.
Marchand forfeits $91,875 with the suspension.
He’ll be eligible to return Dec. 8, again against the Canucks.
–Field Level Media
