Pfizer to apply for COVID-19 booster approval for 16 and 17 year olds: report

By Monique Beals, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

( The Hill ) – Pfizer and BioNTech are reported set to seek approval for booster shots of their COVID-19 vaccine for 16- and 17-year-olds.

People familiar with the company’s plans told The Washington Post that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is expected to approve the company’s request surrounding the additional shots quickly.

Omicron variant: What are the factors of a COVID-19 variant of concern?

Currently, Americans ages 18 and older are eligible for booster shots six months after their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or two months after the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The possible expansion of booster eligibility comes as concerns surrounding the new omicron variant mount.

On Monday, President Biden said omicron “is a cause for concern, not a cause for panic,” and that lockdowns to address it are not needed.

“On Thursday, I’ll be putting forward a detailed strategy outlining how we’re going to fight COVID this winter, not with shutdowns or lockdowns but with more widespread vaccinations, boosters, testing and more,” Biden said.

Last week, in a statement about the variant, Biden touted booster shots and encouraged those who were eligible to get their additional doses.

Health officials: No cases of omicron COVID-19 variant yet detected in California

“First, for those Americans who are fully vaccinated against severe COVID illness – fortunately, for the vast majority of our adults — the best way to strengthen your protection is to get a booster shot, as soon as you are eligible,” he said on Friday .

No omicron cases have yet been confirmed in the U.S., though experts believe they inevitably will be.

The Hill has reached out to Pfizer for comment.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Related
The Independent

Disease expert who sounded early warning about Covid predicts US already has 2,000 omicron cases

A public health expert who gave America early warnings about Covid-19 has said that there are probably around 2,000 cases of the new omicron variant already in the US.Dr Charity Dean, a former official at the California Department of Public Health, was among the first to warn in February last year that coronavirus was almost certainly circulating among Americans who had not travelled to China.Now she believes that a similar thing is happening with omicron despite the US government’s claim that no cases yet exist in the country, according to an interview with Business Insider."I have no doubt that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
McKnight's

Judge slaps nationwide freeze on healthcare worker COVID vax mandate

A Louisiana federal judge on Tuesday granted a preliminary injunction against the Biden administration’s mandate that says all healthcare workers involved in the Medicare or Medicaid programs must be vaccinated against COVID-19. The ruling is a relief to nursing home operators who fear that staffing shortages could worsen if many...
U.S. POLITICS
UPI News

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine has efficacy edge over Pfizer shot, study finds

Which coronavirus vaccine is best at beating COVID-19 -- Moderna or Pfizer?. New research hands that honor to Moderna: In what is billed as the first head-to-head comparison of the two shots, researchers analyzed the health records of nearly 440,000 U.S. veterans who received one of the two vaccines between early January 2021 and mid-May 2021.
INDUSTRY
WEKU

Pfizer wants the FDA to let 16- and 17- year-olds get a COVID-19 booster shot

For the first time, people under the age of 18 may soon be eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot in the U.S. On Tuesday, Pfizer CEO and Chairman Albert Bourla said the vaccine maker had submitted its request to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to expand the emergency use authorization of a booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to include 16- and 17-year-olds.
INDUSTRY
